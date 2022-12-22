The Naughty List in Modern Warfare 2: Start time, end date, Mosh Pit playlist, and Shipment changes

To celebrate the holiday season, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 players will now be able to enjoy a brand new playlist called The Naughty List, which is specifically themed around the upcoming festivities

The playlist has introduced some game modes to the fold, along with new Christmas-themed elements to Shipment, which adds a bit more element to Modern Warfare 2’s map.

Jump into the festive season with Shipment, newly decorated in the holiday spirit Stay Frosty ☃️

The Naughty List went live on December 21, 2022. Hence, players who have been looking forward to the celebrations will be able to try out the new game modes and features. However, the playlist will only be available for a limited period and will be made offline on January 4, 2023.

Players can try out four game modes, each of which will be set in Shipment. These game modes will be part of the Mosh Pit playlist and feature some of the most in Modern Warfare 2.

Modern Warfare 2 Mosh Pit playlist in The Naughty List

As mentioned, there will be a total of four game modes that players can enjoy in The Naughty List in Modern Warfare 2. They are:

Hardpoint

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Team Deathmatch

All the modes will be set in Shipment. However, the map has gotten a new look because of the festivities. It has undergone a visual upgrade, and Christmas-themed decorations and motifs will be placed around the map.

Here is a list of changes that were added to Shipment for Modern Warfare 2’s The Naughty List:

Snowfall during the match

Having Christmas trees and decorations on the map.

Containers embellished with Wreaths, Bows, Lights, and sprays.

Random Presents are scattered throughout the map.

Additionally, all the matches in the four game modes will be 6v6. Hence, there will be a maximum of 12 players on one of the smallest maps in the shooter.

This is one of the reasons the game is so chaotic in all the modes on the list, and players already have some of the most ludicrous KDA.

The Naughty List is temporary and will remain throughout the Holiday Season in the shooter. It will come to a close on January 4, 2023, and might make another appearance in December of the following year.

However, Shipment might not be the map they focus on next time, and some other arenas might be in focus for the next batch of celebrations.

