Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for RPK after Season 1 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has garnered a massive playerbase since its release. The game even broke a record and became the highest-selling title in the Call of Duty franchise.

Since most of the franchise's classic guns have been reintroduced with a different name in Modern Warfare 2, many weapons in the game resemble those in previous titles. The original list of weapons was limited. However, it quickly expanded with the first seasonal update for the series and a new Battle Pass.

Players often utilize the most meta weapons in the game and equip them with attachments to enhance their strengths and hide their weaknesses.

This article takes a look at the best loadout for the RPK after the Season 1 Reloaded update of Activision’s latest campaign multiplayer title.

The best RPK loadout in Modern Warfare 2 focuses on balancing the weapon's recoil and making movement with it faster

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 share a common weapon cache since they are built on the same platform with cross-progression enabled. The entire arsenal of weapons is divided into 10 classes.

The Modern Warfare 2 developers introduced an advanced weapon modification system in the game. It allows players to modify and repurpose a weapon for different scenarios.

RPK weapon build

The RPK belongs to the Light Machine Gun (LMG) weapon class. It hails from the Kastovia platform of weapons that allows players to progress through levels and unlock various attachments.

The Light Machine Gun weapon class contains heavy automatic guns that can do heavy damage at the cost of the user's movement speed. These weapons are a great choice for the primary slot due to their unmatched medium-range and long-range performance.

The RPK is one of the best LMGs in Modern Warfare 2. With the correct attachments, it can be transformed into a balanced yet lethal killing machine.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior Grip

Bruen Warrior Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 40 Round Magazine

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle is crucial for this build, as it increases the RPK's vertical and horizontal recoil control. However, it takes a small toll on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability of the weapon.

The Schlager 3.4x optic attachment is also important for this build, as it offers precision in long-range gunfights. Meanwhile, the 7.62 High-Velocity ammunition increases the bullet velocity of the weapon at the cost of damage range.

The 40-Round Magazine lowers the total ammo count per magazine but drastically increases ADS speed, movement speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and reload speed.

This RPK loadout in Modern Warfare 2 primarily focuses on balancing the recoil of the weapon and making movement with it faster. It is not the fastest build for the RPK, but it is competitively balanced for medium-range and long-range engagements.

