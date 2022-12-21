Best Modern Warfare 2 loadout for TAQ-56 after Season 1 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is Activision's latest campaign multiplayer title. It features a breathtaking story mode and an array of multiplayer game modes.

Modern Warfare 2 was launched with a limited pool of weapons. The developers introduced multiple balance changes to the weapons, thereby shifting the meta.

The TAQ-56 is among the weapons from previous titles that are featured in the game under different names. Seasoned Call of Duty players will notice that it is similar to the SCAR-L.

This article takes a look at the most efficient TAQ-56 build that can be used in Modern Warfare 2.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The best Modern Warfare 2 build for the TAQ-56 focuses on increasing the weapon's accuracy and ADS speed

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share a common arsenal of weapons that are categorized under 10 classes. The collection of weapons expanded when the first seasonal update was released and brought along a new Battle Pass.

Players can utilize the advanced weapon modification system to change the base nature of a weapon and use it for a completely different scenario.

The Assault Rifle weapon class contains guns that can be used in almost any situation, even when the odds are stacked against a player. These weapons are versatile and can be used by various players with different playstyles.

TAQ-56 weapon build

The TAQ-56 belongs to the Assault Rifle weapon class. It hails from the Tactique platform of weapons that allows players to progress through levels and unlock several attachments.

The weapon has a slower fire rate compared to the evergreen M4, but it makes up for it with its high damage range and damage output. With the right attachments, players can quickly get used to this gun.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Barrel: 17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5” Tundra Pro Barrel Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

The Sakin Tread-40 muzzle is an excellent attachment that increases both vertical and horizontal recoil control. However, it takes a hit on the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed and aiming stability of the weapon.

The 17.5” Tundra Pro barrel increases bullet velocity, hip fire accuracy, and damage range. Meanwhile, the FSS OLE-V laser drastically increases the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aim stability of the weapon, offsetting the cons of the muzzle.

The FTAC Ripper 56 increases aim stability, hip fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization. The 5.56 high-velocity ammunition increases the bullet velocity of the weapon, making it more consistent over longer ranges.

This TAQ-56 building Modern Warfare 2 is focused on increasing the accuracy and ADS speed of the weapon. Players can choose to swap out the ammunition attachment for a different slot, as it remains subject to personal preference.

This is all there is to know about the best build for the TAQ-56 in Modern Warfare 2 after the Season 1 Reloaded update.

