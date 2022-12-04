Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to unlock the FSS OLE-V Laser in Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision’s newest campaign multiplayer title, has set a new standard for future games in the franchise.

Its developers have introduced a new system that allows players to modify weapons and completely change their base characteristics with the use of different attachments. Each attachment serves a specific purpose and can increase or decrease weapon stats.

The FSS OLE-V falls under the Laser category of attachments and can be used on different Assault Rifles in Modern Warfare 2.

This article takes a look at the properties of the FSS OLE-V Laser and how to unlock it in the game.

Play a multiplayer game mode using the EBR-14 Marksman Rifle to unlock the FSS OLE-V Laser in Modern Warfare 2

A total of 10 assorted weapon classes are shared between Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Some of these weapons require players to fulfill certain criteria to be unlocked. Others, on the other hand, are available by default and offer a progression that can help unlock several attachments.

The FSS OLE-V Laser has become a crucial part of many weapon loadouts, thanks to its ADS speed and its ability to increase aim stability as well as sprint-to-fire speed.

It is quite easy to unlock the FSS OLE-V Laser in Modern Warfare 2. To do so, players have to spend a few hours in any multiplayer game mode while using the EBR-14 Marksman Rifle. Once the weapon reaches level 10, the attachment will unlock and become usable for all the compatible weapon platforms.

The EBR-14 is a noteworthy weapon that can quickly take down enemy Operators. However, it takes a toll on the overall mobility of the user.

Properties of the FSS OLE-V Laser

Laser attachments tend to positively impact the speed and stability of the weapons they are equipped to. Here is a list of all the pros and cons of the FSS OLE-V Laser in Modern Warfare 2:

It increases Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed.

It increases aiming stability.

It increases sprint-to-fire speed.

The laser becomes visible when the player uses ADS.

The FSS OLE-V Laser is most efficient when equipped with weapons like the M4, the Kastov 74u, the TAQ-56, and the Kastov 762. It can greatly aid a player in fast-paced scenarios but takes up an attachment slot that could have been used for a larger magazine or a better stock.

The weapon family system in Modern Warfare 2 introduces shared weapons and attachment pools that can be used on various fronts once unlocked. Mixing and matching different equipment, in turn, creates a wider palette through which players can create variations of a base weapon.

This is all there is to know about unlocking the FSS OLE-V Laser attachment in the game. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides related to Activision’s latest titles.

Poll : 0 votes