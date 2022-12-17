Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently received the Season 1 Reloaded update and it brought more content to the game like operators and a new playable map. Meanwhile, Shipment has been a fan-favorite classic in previous titles as well the latest one as it offers continuous gunfights in a confined space.

The latest bug that has surfaced interferes with the spawn location of players in Shipment and creates an unfair experience. Let’s take a look at this new issue that came along with the release of the new map in Modern Warfare 2.

Shipment spawn bug in Modern Warfare 2 and how to counter it

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the latest campaign multiplayer title that was released by Activision and it introduced multiple fundamental changes to the series. It features a fantastic story mode with apt character development and stunning levels of visual detail that have set the standard once again.

Since it's relatively fresh and a massive multiplayer title to boot, occurrence of new bugs is largely expected.

The Shipment map was released as playable content for the entire playerbase and refreshed the taste of fast-paced combat in a tiny area with multiple structures blocking a direct line of sight.

Any bug that directly interferes with the gameplay experience should be chalked up as a priority. This issue is yet to be officially addressed by the developers but can be expected to be identified soon.

Shipment spawn bug

A Redditor and Modern Warfare 2 player with the social tag SeesThroughTime posted on the platform with an attached image of the Shipment map. It highlighted a certain portion near a container with only a single opening and cited that players should avoid standing in that spot at all costs.

They further highlighted that if a player stands in that area, the entire team will be forced to spawn back-to-back inside the container, creating a mess when trying to get out and engage in gunfights. An entire group of six spawning inside a container with a single opening is like shooting fish in a barrel as they cannot escape appropriately.

Such a bug seems expected considering that the game has to spawn and rotate a total of 12 players on such a small map with bullets flying in every direction. Nevertheless, this attributes to a critical malfunction of a feature that triggers this game-wrecking bug.

The only workaround that has been shown effective is simply a warning for players to not wander around this area as it will definitely ruin the rest of the game for at least one side.

With the surfacing of other bugs and in-game issues, the developers are sure to be occupied and working tirelessly to deploy permanent fixes.

Players can follow the official Twitter pages of Call of Duty and Infinity Ward as an initiative to get regular news about the state of bug fixes and upcoming updates.

This concludes with everything we know so far about the Shipment spawn bug in Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and weapon guides as we follow all the developments around Activision’s latest titles closely.

