Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 received its second major update with the launch of Season 1 Reloaded, which brought many new features, quality-of-life updates, and bug fixes, but also a frustrating new glitch.

All players' saved loudouts and camos have been reset in Modern Warfare 2, and the bug currently disallows gamers from editing them. As soon as players leave the Loadout menu, their custom guns and attachments vanish.

Modern Warfare 2's loadout menu is currently broken

M4 and P890 are the two weapons in the default loadout (Image via Activision)

Although the latest update brought a quality-of-life feature that allows players to save their custom blueprints, it also broke the Loadout menu. Each loadout slot in has been reset to the default M4 as the primary weapon and the P890 as the secondary one with no attachments or blueprints. This bug, however, does not affect Warzone 2 loadouts.

Also, every time players try to customize a loadout slot, it resets as soon as the player leaves the menu and does not save their changes. This bug, unfortunately, affects all platforms, including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC.

The only solution currently for this bug is to save a custom blueprint for each weapon one prefers to use in Multiplayer and customize the loadout after joining a match. Players will have to repeat this process after entering a new game, as their selections will reset to default every time they reach the main menu.

Another issue that came with the Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded update is a visual bug that caused all players' unlocked camos to be locked again. This only applies to gamers who have Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion camos.

The glitch causes the game to ask the player to complete all previous challenges to unlock a certain completionist cosmetic. However, gamers have nothing to worry about as this is just a visual bug, and all their camo progress is saved. All the weapons that players have unlocked a completionist camo for after Gold are still as they were prior to the Reloaded update's launch.

Currently, there is no official fix for these two major bugs, but as the one that affects weapons is a high-priority glitch that no player or platform is safe from, Infinity Ward is expected to get on top of the issue as soon as possible. Players can expect a hotfix to be released in the coming hours.

