Warzone 2 Bomb Drone to receive significant nerf with arrival of Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded is set to be launched in less than an hour and will come with several bug fixes, new features, quality-of-life updates, and balancing changes to make the gameplay fairer.

Bomb Drone is a Killstreak in Warzone 2 that spawns as ground loot with a C4 charge attached to it that can be detonated manually as the player flies it to the enemy. Gamers have been unhappy with this inclusion because of how powerful it is. It has the ability to eliminate players from quite a long distance without offering any audio cues. This will change once the new update drops.

Bomb Drone in Warzone 2 will have smaller one-shot radius

The patch notes for Warzone 2's upcoming mid-season update have been released by the developers. The patch is open for pre-loading on PlayStation consoles and will be made available on other platforms at 10 am PT.

The Bomb Drone Killstreak has the ability to kill a full team of four camping inside a building in Warzone 2, which seems unfair to a lot of players as there is no real counter to it other than a field upgrade called DDOS that disables enemy equipment.

After the update, gamers with all three armor plates equipped will not be eliminated when on the outer radius of the explosion and will only receive critical damage that will bring them down to low health.

This may seem like a small change, but this gives players more time to counter the Bomb Drone by shooting at it without worrying about having to run away from it first. And even if they do get hit by the Bomb Drone, the chances of surviving and plating up before the enemy arrives at the doorstep will be higher.

Another alteration has been made by the developers, which has fixed the audio of the Bomb Drone. The patch notes for the Reloaded update says:

"Fixed an issue that prevented players from hearing Bomb Drone audio (beeps) at intended distances."

This will help players determine the accurate location of the Bomb Drone instead of having to look around, not knowing where they can be attacked from. Needless to say, this will offer them a better chance to take it down.

In other related changes to Warzone 2, another issue that resulted in Contract failure when eliminating the Black Site Person of Interest with a Vehicle, Killstreak, or Bomb Drone has been fixed.

