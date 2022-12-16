Modern Warfare 2 glitch allows players to use weapons with locked attachments

The first major content drop of Season 1 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released yesterday, and like with most updates nowadays, it is also riddled with bugs and glitches. However, many in-game issues were fixed by the developers and the performance of the game also improved.

A new glitch that was introduced with Season 1 Reloaded lets players equip any attachments they want on their low-level weapons in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. For example, players will be able to fit the last available attachment for weapons that are at level one.

Level guns up quickly by equipping the best attachments in Modern Warfare 2

The glitch mentioned earlier will not let players use weapons that are locked, only locked attachments in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. However, players will be able to equip meta attachments as soon as they unlock a weapon, saving time and energy that can be put into leveling up a weapon to the maximum.

Also, attachments that are bound to other weapons and cannot be unlocked without reaching a certain level can now be freely used with this glitch.

To execute the glitch, follow the steps below:

Custom loadouts in a private match (Image via Activision)

1) Create a private lobby in Modern Warfare 2, select any game mode, and open the "Weapons" section on the screen.

2) Open the loadouts menu of the section and start editing your desired loadout. As this is a private match loadout, all attachments are unlocked and can be freely equipped.

Save a custom mod (Image via Activision)

3) Once you have equipped all the attachments you want for your weapon, click on the "Save a custom mod" option on the bottom left of the screen, name your blueprint, and save the weapon.

4) Head back to the main menu, open either Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2 and access its weapon loadouts section.

5) In any of the loadout slots, select "Armory" under the weapon you want to equip and then select the custom blueprint that was recently edited and saved.

Since this is a glitch and was not intentionally included in the game by the developers, one can expect this to be fixed in the coming days via an update. However, players can still save custom blueprints that might not be removed after the update, and will still be accessible with all desired attachments.

