Fact check: Can we solo queue in Modern Warfare 2 Raid Episode 1?

On December 14, the highly-successful Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 entered a new phase, also known as Season 1 Reloaded, which was introduced into the game through a mid-season content update. As expected, it came with a host of new features, which also included the first Special Ops Raid episode for the game.

As fans may know, the brand new Call of Duty raid experience, also known as Atomgrad, endorses team-based executions. However, many may wonder whether Atomgrad allows a solo queuing experience. After all, solo players will not want to miss the opportunity to conquer an exhilarating raid session in Call of Duty.

If you are looking for an elaborate answer to whether one can solo queue in Modern Warfare 2's Raid mode, you are undoubtedly reading the right article. Let's take an elaborate look at what Atomgrad has to offer in the popular fast-paced first-person shooter game.

Does Modern Warfare 2's Atomgrad (Special Ops Raid Episode 1) allow solo queuing?

Modern Warfare 2 was launched on October 28, 2022, and has garnered an exceptional response from the community up until now. The campaign is sufficiently long and pretty gripping and has most definitely managed to impress Call of Duty veterans who love the story-based stuff.

The latest mid-season update to Modern Warfare 2 introduced the Special Ops Raid, which will continue from the events of the game's main campaign. As per the official description, this mode accommodates players in trios and takes them on an aggressive, yet fascinating journey to make a "grim discovery in an underground bunker."

Unfortunately, the said Spec Ops Raid is only accessible as a team - no solo mode is available. Players cannot solo queue with a motive to find teammates for a Raid match. One has to be on a pre-formed team and at least one member on the team must have a Raid key/assignment for the mode to activate.

Atomgrad is the first episode of an exciting five-episode raid series in Modern Warfare 2. Each season will welcome a new raid episode, as confirmed by the developers.

The Spec Ops Raid is a separate storyline that unfolds with new seasons. As players may have noted, Modern Warfare 2's Atomgrad features tough experiences which are best played in a team scenario. There should be a lot of communication and coordination for one to emerge victorious and make the most of it.

Infinity Ward @InfinityWard Call of Duty’s first ever RAID is almost here. Take a look behind the scenes of how we made it happen Call of Duty’s first ever RAID is almost here. Take a look behind the scenes of how we made it happen 👀 https://t.co/HE4aVQTzub

To further define the essence of the Spec Ops Raid, level designer Adrian Sandoval said:

"What's new and exciting regarding player mechanics... We are asking players to traverse this large, long labyrinth full of water with very little air supply to complete it as a group. We want players to call up each other and be like, 'Hey it's Raid night. We're gonna go in there and squash this thing!'"

Based in Urzikstan, Modern Warfare 2's Atomgrad sees players take control of iconic Call of Duty characters, namely Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz, and face lethal AI opponents.

RAID REWARDS



Completing Atomgrad Episode 1 on Normal difficulty gives you:

• Gaz: Convoy skin (guaranteed)

Completing Atomgrad Episode 1 on Normal difficulty gives you:

• Gaz: Convoy skin (guaranteed)

• One of seven items from the Raid loot pool which can be a player card, emblem, loading screen, or unique weapon blueprint.

Of course, there are exciting rewards that players can expect upon completing Atomgrad. Finishing all raid missions will give you Gaz, an Operator playable across Multiplayer, Special Ops, and Warzone 2, and a difficult playlist that is guaranteed to challenge the most experienced of players. You can also garner umpteen Intel to unlock more cosmetic items.

