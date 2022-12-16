Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded patch brings back double XP token timer

Infinity Ward finally fixed the XP token menu in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 with a mid-season update on December 14, 2022. This means players can now see if their double XP tokens are still active.

This was not the case when the title was released. The UI did not keep track of XP timers at all. Many players have had to resort to setting their own timers outside the game.

What the double XP token timer does in Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The XP timer in Warzone 2 now counts down from an hour, regardless of whether players are outside the gunsmith.

Players can find their XP tokens allocated on a card positioned in the bottom-right corner of both the multiplayer and battle royale lobby screens. They are also divided into three categories — rank, weapon, and battle pass. If one is active, its status and the remaining time will be reflected on the card.

A click on the card will display a list of all XP tokens available, grouped into 15-minute, 30-minute, 45-minute, and 1-hour time frames. This is where players can calculate and activate the type of card they have accumulated.

The downside is that the XP timer will continue regardless of whether players are in a match, so they must regularly keep track of it.

Despite the quality-of-life improvements, not much has changed for Modern Warfare 2 players when it comes to the XP timer. Before the update, players didn't have a timer. After the update, they have a timer but it countdowns even outside matches.

Keeping track of double XP tokens has become a struggle for the fanbase. Players cannot keep battling in matches while constantly calculating the time in their minds.

According to some leaks, Infinity Ward is said to be reworking the Modern Warfare 2 UI. However, there has been no known evidence or information on whether these UI updates will be released.

Here are all the major changes made to XP tokens in the update, according to the official patch notes:

The XP tokens menu has been changed to display how much time is left on your XP tokens in the lobby screen.

XP Tokens can now be equipped in the pause menu while in-game.

XP Tokens can no longer be accidentally activated during Double XP events.

Modern Warfare 2 is available on most platforms, including PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes