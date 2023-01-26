Warzone 2 Season 2 Loadout changes: Customizable Perk packages, affordable weapons, and more

All the major changes coming with Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 have been revealed via the official Call of Duty blog. Among the many tweaks and adjustments set to arrive, Loadout changes will be the most significant. The upcoming update will impact weapons, perks, overall loot, and more.

Loadouts have always been a controversial aspect of Warzone 2. Fans have been disappointed with the system ever since the battle royale game was first showcased during the 'Next' event. Although the developers have made some improvements by listening to community feedback, players still believe that it falls short of expectations.

Everything that fans need to know about Warzone 2 Season 2 Loadout changes

As mentioned earlier, the developers recently provided information regarding the updates that are arriving in Season 2 of Warzone 2. The following are the Loadout changes that fans can expect:

1) Customizable Perk packages

Season 2 of the battle royale game will allow players to customize their Perk packages. Right now, the title has eight preset Perk packages. They are:

Vanguard

Commando

Specter

Scout

Sentinel

Warden

Weapon Specialist

Recon

Users cannot tweak them to match their own playstyle. However, things are about to change with Season 2 as gamers will now be able to customize these Perk packages and equip a unique combination of Perks in their loadouts.

The developers have stated that although this feature will be made available in Season 2, players will have limited Perks to play with. This was done to balance out the experience in Al Mazrah and keep the matches competitive. They also added that future updates would see the addition of more Perks.

2) Reduced weapon cost

Weapons are a major part of Loadouts. Currently, users can acquire their Primary weapons from the Buy Stations, but they end up costing them a fortune. Season 2 will make changes to the price and allow players to obtain their customized guns at a lower cost, leaving them with ample amount of cash to buy other crucial items such as UAVs, Gas Masks, Precision Air Strikes, and more.

3) Loadout Drops

Loadout Markers, which have been absent so far in Warzone 2, will be returning with the Season 2 update. Although the cost of acquiring it has not yet been revealed, the developers have stated that they will be priced fairly.

This will allow teams to obtain their loadouts quickly and carry on in their battle royale journey. Moreover, a new Loadout Drop Public Event has been added, allowing for a second Loadout Drop to spawn in the first and fifth circles of each match.

These are all the Loadout changes set to arrive with Season 2 of the game. Fans have been demanding updates regarding Loadouts for a long time now, and Infinity Ward seems to be finally delivering the changes, which will be available in the upcoming Season.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are now live on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

