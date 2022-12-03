Warzone 2 pro reveals the best two-tap pistol loadout for P890 in Season 1

Call of Duty has given rise to quite a few overpowered loadouts since the release of Warzone 1 and Warzone 2 is no different in this regard. Though the latest title from the franchise can be considered to be quite balanced when compared to its previous counterpart, there are a few loadouts that are very powerful in the hands of experienced players.

Warzone 2 pro IceManIssac is a very well-known individual in the Call of Duty community and provides a detailed overview of the game's mechanics, loadouts, and tips and tricks on his YouTube channel.

In one of his most recent videos, he showcased an Akimbo loadout for the P890 pistol that a lot of pros are running in their matches.

The Akimbo P890 is overpowered in Warzone 2 Season 1

According to IceManIssac, the Akimbo P890 is a very powerful weapon platform to equip in Warzone 2. This pistol loadout can eliminate its opponents in just two taps and the YouTuber has stated that it "kills quicker than any SMG in the game." He further described the pistol with adjectives like "absolute cheat code" and "broken."

Being a pistol, players have high mobility while wielding it and they reload quite fast in comparison to other Akimbo loadouts of the same class. The reload time gets further reduced if players are using the Fast Hand perk and they won't have to sacrifice one of their perk slots for Overkill as this pistol out-performs any SMG in close-range combat.

Best Akimbo P890 build

Overpowered loadout for the Akimbo P890 in Warzone 2

The build for the P890 that all the pro players are using and that has been showcased by IceManIssac is as follows:

Muzzle - FSS Steel Fire

FSS Steel Fire Laser - 1MW Pistol Laser

1MW Pistol Laser Rear Grip - Akimbo P890

Akimbo P890 Trigger Action - Bruen Express

Bruen Express Ammunition - .45 Auto Armor Piercing

The FSS Steel Fire muzzle improves the damage range, bullet velocity and recoil smoothness with this weapon. Along with that, being a suppressor, it muzzles the sound when the bullet leaves the barrel, thus keeping the Operators from being pinged on the minimap when they are firing it.

The Akimbo P890 rear grip allows them to carry two instances of the gun, one in each hand. We also know that the Akimbo rear grip doesn't allow it to be ADSed, and as such, the 1MW Pistol laser is one of the most important attachments in this build.

The 1MW Pistol Laser boosts the hip-recoil control, hip-fire accuracy, and sprint to fire speed, thus improving the aim and reaction time when using this pistol.

The Bruen Express trigger action improves the rate of fire and the .45 Auto Armor Piercing ammunition increases the bullet penetration and vehicle damage potential of this firearm.

Tuning settings for P890 in Warzone 2

For players who have already max-leveled this weapon, they can unlock the weapon tuning and tune the attachments in the following way:

.45 Auto Armor Piercing - Max damage range and max recoil steadiness

Bruen Express - Max recoil smoothness and max sprint-to-fire speed

FSS Steel Fire - Max recoil smoothness and max aiming idle stability

This is the best Akimbo loadout for the P890 that a lot of players are currently using in Warzone 2. However, IceManIssac feels that this weapon will surely get nerfed in any of the upcoming patches and has thus urged players to use it before its performance is significantly altered.

