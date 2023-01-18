Scump's reign ends after 12 years: What does the future hold for the Call of Duty legend?

Seth "Scump" Abner recently announced his retirement from the professional Call of Duty scene. Often considered the face of Call of Duty esports, Scump is officially ending his career as an esports athlete. Fans around the globe supported his decision and bid farewell to the player.

Scump is no stranger to the Call of Duty community. He has achieved major accolades throughout his 12-year-long career and set standards that are still difficult to achieve. The player announced his departure mid-season from the Call of Duty League 2023.

Scump announces retirement from professional Call of Duty scene

Scump, through his official Twitter account, recently announced his retirement. He dropped a clip of around six minutes, captioned "THANKS FOR EVERYTHING." In the clip, the athlete shares his last playing moments with his teammates and friends as he leaves the scene. In the emotional video, he thanks all his fans and the Call of Duty community for supporting him throughout this journey.

The player had previously announced that the Modern Warfare 2 Season of Call of Duty League would be his final year on the scene. Sticking to his statements, the professional athlete has finally announced his retirement. The OpTic player has taken Call of Duty esports to new heights with his players and endearing personality.

He will now be replaced by Brandon “Dashy” Otell in the OpTic Texas opening lineup. The professional esports organization recently tweeted an infographic, giving fans a look at the roster moving forward in this Call of Duty League season.

What's in store for the player's future?

In the clip discussing his retirement, he mentions that he struggles to attend to his competitive career. He stated that he has been finding it difficult to manage his esports career, content creation, and keeping in touch with the community.

Having said that, since the athlete is retiring from the professional scene, he might consider taking up content creation full-time. He already has a YouTube channel with over 2 million subscribers and a Twitch channel with over 1 million followers.

However, he hasn't officially revealed his future plans. But based on his statements in the farewell clip, it can be assumed that Seth has his eyes set on content creation as a career.

More about Scump

Seth "Scump" Abner used to be a player for OpTic Texas. The USA-born player is now a retired professional Call of Duty athlete. When he isn't competing, the gamer is often seen streaming on Twitch or posting his play on YouTube.

He began his professional career back in early 2011 with Team Obey. Since then, he has been a member of LeveraGe, Quantic LeveraGe, OpTic Gaming, apeX eSports NA, Team Envy, CHI Huntsmen, OpTic CHI, and finally, OpTic Texas.

His list of achievements is never-ending. The iconic Call of Duty athlete has had 31 major tournament wins and is the only player in the world to win back-to-back X Games gold medals. The esports athlete also won the CDL 2020 Veteran Player of the Year.

Scump has often been called the King of Call of Duty. Fans have been supportive throughout his professional journey and are now standing by him despite his departure from the esports scene.

