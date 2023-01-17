Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023 will be streamed on various platforms where fans and enthusiasts can watch their favorites play on the international stage. One of these platforms is Twitch, which will broadcast all the matches live along with the event's opening.

CDL 2023 is a massive series of tournaments, which is why it is divided into five parts where teams participate and rake in as many points as possible. These are called Majors, and the first one concluded recently with a new winner. The teams are now preparing to fight against each other again, as the Major 2 tournament will start in February.

Fans can earn certain rewards by watching the CDL 2023 live stream on Twitch, which can be used in-game for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Here are the details on how you can obtain these rewards by watching CDL 2023 event.

Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023 Twitch viewership rewards and method to obtain them

Call of Duty League (CDL) is an official tournament series that is hosted by Activision and is one of the most prestigious events that takes place. All the matches will be hosted in its latest release, Modern Warfare 2. The teams play against each other while following a set of rules in a handful of game modes and a limited map pool.

The hardcore matches are generally held in a best-of-five format, considering how quick they can be. The finals and grand finals are given more emphasis and held in a best-of-seven format. Each of the Majors has its own prize pool and leaderboard where the winning team covets the lion’s share of the prize money.

How to get Twitch viewership rewards

Fans need to tune into the official Twitch channel of Call of Duty and watch the CDL 2023 tournament live stream to qualify and earn these rewards. These are usually in-game assets that can be used in both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

But to claim these rewards, players will need to link their Activision account to Twitch. Follow these steps to link your accounts:

Open your web browser and go to Twitch’s official website.

Sign in to your personal account and click on your avatar/logo on the top-right of the screen.

Click on settings and head over to the “Connections” tab.

From the list provided, you need to click the “Connect” option beside the Call of Duty tag and sign in to your Activision account.

Proceed with the instructions on the screen and authorize Twitch to connect with your Activision account to establish the linking process successfully.

However, linking the accounts does not end the user’s task. Fans will have to manually claim each reward after unlocking them to start progressing.

What are the Twitch rewards

Here is a list of all the Twitch viewership rewards players can obtain and use in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

February 2

One hour: One hour Double XP token and One hour Double Weapon XP Token

One and a half hours: Groundhog Shadow Emblem

February 3

One hour: One hour Double XP token and one hour Double Weapon XP Token

One and a half hour: Route Man Gets Paid Calling Card

Two hours: Full-Sailed Emblem

February 4

One hour: One hour Double XP Token and one hour Double Weapon XP Token

One and a half hours: GG Weapon Sticker

Two hours: Cooking Up Some Dubs Calling Card

February 5

One hour: One hour Double XP Token and Iced Out Signal 50 Weapon Blueprint

One and a half hours: One hour Double Weapon XP Token

Two hours: Salty Emblem

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and interesting weapon build guides.

