Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 features different types of players who are comfortable with various weapon combinations and strategies. For those looking to score one-shot one-kills, the role of a sniper is perhaps the best choice.

This is where the technique of quick scoping plays a crucial role as a sniper. Quick scoping is the ability of a sniper rifle to scope in, fire a bullet, and scope out while maintaining accurate aim down sight (ADS). This is a useful technique to help players maintain agility while delivering lethal shots. However, heavier weapons are forced to deal with slow ADS speed, making intense combat challenging.

Players can utilize a host of in-game attachments to hasten such stats and build a weapon that excels at quick scoping.

That said, here is the most efficient sniper weapon build for quick scoping in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Note: The choices mentioned reflect the author's opinion and can differ for each individual.

Modern Warfare 2 best quick scoping loadout

Sniper Rifles and Marksman Rifles are the best choices for taking out enemies at medium to long-range distances. They are generally heavy and hard to move with, slowing players down when competing on an enclosed map. Thus, the SP-X 80 is a viable choice as it is one of the strongest snipers in Modern Warfare 2.

SP-X 80 quick scope weapon build

The SP-X 80 belongs to the Sniper Rifle weapon category and belongs to the Bryson Long Rifle weapons platform. It is currently one of the most difficult weapons to unlock in Modern Warfare 2, although with the right attachments, players can build a quick-scope sniper.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 22.5” Elevate-11

22.5” Elevate-11 Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: PVZ-890 Tac Stock

PVZ-890 Tac Stock Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The 22.5” Elevate-11 barrel increases ADS speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control while taking a toll on the overall damage range and bullet velocity. The FSS OLE-V laser attachment further boosts ADS speed, aiming stability, and sprint-to-fire speed.

The PVZ-890 Tac Stock is another effective attachment as it increases ADS speed, crunch movement speed, and sprint speed with the SP-X 80. The Schlager Match rear grip also increases ADS and sprint-to-fire speed but decreases recoil control.

The FSS ST87 bolt increases rechambering speed, which enables players to deliver more shots in a gunfight.

This weapon build primarily focuses on increasing the SP-X 80's ADS speed. The weapon maintains a great damage range and accuracy despite a few cons with the attachments.

More on quick scope loadout

Players can equip the following to create a complete loadout for the quick-scoping sniper rifle:

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Scavenger

Scavenger Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal Equipment: Semtex

Semtex Tactical Equipment: Stim

Stim Field Upgrade: Battle Rage

This loadout is best-suited for quick-scoping players as it provides more agility and faster reloads to suppress the opposing team. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

