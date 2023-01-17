Call of Duy Warzone 2 has several weapons for players to utilize in different scenarios. The Sub Machine Gun (SMG) weapon category is one of the best choices when engaging in close-range gunfights on the vast battlefield of Al Mazrah. The Vel 46 is a powerful gun with exceptional performance while taking down enemy Operators in close-quarter combat (CQC).

Famous Warzone 2 player and content creator WhosImmortal recently posted a video on YouTube showcasing the best build for the Vel 46. The gun can be custom-built for a hybrid role and can be used for medium-range gunfights. There are various attachments with pros and cons that can shape their nature.

That said, here is the best Vel 46 weapon build recommended by WhosImmortal in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 WhosImmortal Vel 46 weapon build

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 share a common arsenal of weapons that can be leveled up using the cross-progression feature. Players can also make use of the brand new gunsmith platform to modify weapons and repurpose them for different scenarios. Weapons in the game can quickly be transformed into competitive choices.

The SMG category contains lightweight weapons that feature high mobility and fire rate. However, these weapons fall short during long-range gunfights due to lower damage range stats.

Vel 46 weapon build

The Vel 46 is one of the guns featured in the Sub Machine Gun weapon class and hails from the LMP family of weapons. It has a tremendous fire rate and burst damage output but compensates with a low damage range and recoil kick. Players can unlock various attachments by leveling up the gun to its maximum rank.

Using the following weapon build, players can compete with the current weapons meta and mow down enemy Operators.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

XTEN Drop Grip Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

The Lockshot KT85 muzzle provides ample vertical and horizontal recoil control to beam down enemies at close range. The VLK LZR 7mw laser boosts the weapon’s Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability. The XTEN Drop Grip increases hip fire accuracy and aiming stability while taking a small hit on the walking speed with the gun in hand.

The Schlager Soldier rear grip is another great choice that increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed. It reduces the overall recoil control but is offset by the muzzle attachment. The Demo RXT stock attachment further boosts the ADS speed, crouch movement speed, and sprint speed with the weapon in hand.

This weapon build for the Vel 46 is primarily focused on increasing ADS speed, agility, and handling of the weapon. It is a balanced choice that takes advantage of all the strengths of the gun and provides players with an extra edge over their enemies.

This is the most effective Vel 46 weapon build that players can use in Warzone 2, according to WhosImmortal. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

