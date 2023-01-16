Call of Duty Warzone 2 features a massive map comprising various geographies and features. Players often find themselves in compromising situations where close-range gunfights are bound to determine their fate.

In such confined spaces, Sub Machine Guns (SMGs) are ideal options as this category boasts a high fire rate and damage output. However, some SMGs, owing to better time-to-kill stats, perform better than others.

In that regard, here are some of the best options players can use to take down enemy operators faster in Warzone 2.

Note: This is a Ranked List. The choices here reflect the author's opinion and can vary for every individual.

Unearthing top Sub Machine Guns with fastest time-to-kill in Warzone 2

Activision introduced Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to its humongous community with a shared arsenal of weapons. Players can use the advanced gunsmith platform to shape their ideas. The publisher decreased the time-to-kill stat (TTK), drastically increasing the game's pace.

Sub Machine Guns are the fastest-killing weapons in Warzone 2, but their limitations remain in the effective range. These weapons become inept as soon as players engage targets standing over 50 meters away.

5) PDSW 528

The PDSW 528 has one of the biggest magazines in the SMG category. It boasts a TTK of around 880 ms at approximately 25 meters, which is great for frantic close-range gunfights. It belongs to the Tactique Defense platform and can become a formidable force with the correct build.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Comb: TV Tac Comb

TV Tac Comb Stock: Hollow Extended Stock

This build focuses on increasing the movement and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed of the weapon to strengthen aggressive playstyles. Such a build can also be beneficial when taking on multiple fights and evading.

4) Lachmann Sub

The Lachman Sub belongs to the Lachmann and Meer weapon category and is one of the only SMGs that can take medium-range gunfights. It has a great fire rate and damage output alongside a controllable recoil kick. With the correct attachments, players can mow down enemies with this gun.

Recommended build:

Barrel: FTAC M-Sub 12”

FTAC M-Sub 12” Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

XTEN Drop Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Rear Grip: LM Cronus Grip

All five attachments boost the Lachmann Sub’s firing stability, recoil control, and movement speed. This build can be used to beam enemies with minimal recoil control.

3) Vel 46

The Vel 46 features one of the fastest fire rates in the SMG class. It hails from the LMP platform of weapons and has a TTK of around 840 ms at approximately 25 meters.

It is a great weapon to use as a sniper support and hybrid SMG for medium-range gunfights in Warzone 2. With the correct attachments, the Vel 46 can easily take down enemies at close range.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

XTEN Drop Grip Rear Grip: Schlager Soldier Grip

Schlager Soldier Grip Stock: Demo RXT Stock

This weapon build focuses on increasing the Vel 56’s ADS speed and movement speed alongside weapon stability and recoil steadiness.

2) Vaznev 9k

While the Vaznev 9k features absurd damage output, it suffers from a slower fire rate. It hails from the Kastovia platform of weapons and has a TTK of around 720 ms at approximately 18 meters. This weapon can be easily modded for medium-range gunfights, making it even more versatile in Warzone 2.

Recommended build:

Barrel: KAS-1 381mm

KAS-1 381mm Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True TAC Grip

True TAC Grip Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

The weapon build focuses on capitalizing on the Vazne 9k’s strengths and increases its ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and weapon stability. Furthermore, the magazine in this build increases reload speed.

1) Fennec 45

The Fennec 45 is currently reigning as the king of the SMG category and holds the top spot in the current weapon meta. It boasts a whopping TTK of approximately 640 ms at 18 meters. This weapon's fire rate and damage output are top-notch, justifying its ranking.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Lockshot KT85

Lockshot KT85 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip

XTEN Drop Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

The entire weapon build focuses on increasing the ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and recoil steadiness of the Fennec 45 in Warzone 2.

This concludes the ranked list of all the best SMGs players can use in Warzone 2. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon tier lists.

