Best Warzone 2 loadout for Vaznev 9k in Season 1 Reloaded

Warzone 2 is mostly dominated by players who carry an assault rifle to cover mid-to-long-range altercations and a submachine gun to overwhelm opponents from close range. While the Fennec 45 has the highest time-to-kill among the unique range of submachine guns in Modern Warfare 2, the Vaznev 9K trails closely behind but features a better range.

In certain situations, the effective damage range should be enough for players to take them down from medium range without switching to their primary weapon. Thus, on the vast and open map of Al Mazrah, the Vaznev 9K submachine gun can be better suited when enemies flee from an altercation.

This article discusses the best Vaznev 9K loadout to use in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Vaznev 9K loadout to dominate in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded

The Loadout

Vaznev 9K in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via callofduty.com)

Barrel: KAS-1 381MM

KAS-1 381MM Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Markeev R7 Stock

Markeev R7 Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

One of the primary weaknesses of the Vaznev 9K is its effective damage range. Hence, the KAS-1 381MM long barrel makes it easier for the Vaznev 9K to take down opponents from mid-range when necessary.

It also increases the gun's overall hip-fire accuracy and bullet velocity but trades off for aim-down sight speed and hip recoil control. Although aim-down sight speed is extremely important for submachine guns, the Vaznev 9K naturally has enough mobility to spare for extra damage range.

However, this can easily be balanced out by implementing the FSS OLE-V Laser and True-Tac grip, which increases the overall aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed of the gun. These little advantages can have adverse effects on Warzone 2 players, as getting the first hit may determine the winner of a duel.

The Markeev R7 stock also improves aim-down sight speed and overall player sprint speed with the gun. While this decreases the gun's ability to control recoil, the Vaznev 9K naturally has very low recoil on firing.

Lastly, in a game like Warzone 2, players can stumble upon multiple opponents at once, which makes it an absolute necessity to implement a 45-round magazine into the loadout. With enough skill, one can overwhelm multiple opponents at once without having to reload this Vaznev 9K loadout.

Final Thoughts - Why choose the Vaznev 9K?

While Fennec 45 is a phenomenal choice as a submachine gun in Warzone 2, Vaznev 9K has a few advantages over the popular choice which suits it better for a massive map like Al Mazrah.

The Vaznev 9K has the upper hand when it comes to damage per magazine. This effectively means that while it shoots slower than the Fennec 45, it causes more damage with every hit.

Hence, it is easier to take down multiple opponents before reloading their Vaznev 9K. Using it as a secondary weapon while using a long-range focused assault rifle would lead to amazing results.

Furthermore, the Vaznev 9K features better mobility, including faster sprint-to-fire time, the overall speed with the gun, and aim-down-sight speed. The Fennec 45 still excels in time-to-kill, but the Vaznev 9K trails just behind with better recoil control and iron sights.

