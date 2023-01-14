Call of Duty Warzone 2 players often find themselves taking shots at enemies at least 100 meters away. The long-range gunfights in the game have always been the prime situation for the sniper rifles to shine.

The current weapons meta in Warzone 2 has been denying snipers their rightful place as long-range guns. The RPK has become a weapon picked up by most to secure an advantage over enemy operators. Famous Warzone 2 player and content creator Metaphor posted a video on YouTube showcasing his strongest LA-B 330 build that can be used as a lethal response in long-range skirmishes.

Here is Metaphor’s LA-B 330 weapon build that players can enjoy in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 LA-B 330 is a highly capable sniper rifle according to Metaphor

Activision released both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 with a shared arsenal of weapons that could be leveled up in both titles with the help of the new cross-progression feature. The current weapon meta is quite stale as players opt their loadout from only a few choices like the RPK, Fennec 45, HCR 56, etc.

The Sniper Rifle weapon category contains high-powered single-fire guns with high bullet velocity, accuracy, damage range, and damage output. However, the movement speed and fire rates are very low without a proper build.

LA-B 330 weapon build and secondary weapon

The LA-B 330 belongs to the Sniper Rifle weapon category and hails from the Bryson Long Rifle weapons platform. It boasts high damage output and accuracy like all its variants on the platform and can be used to take down enemies in the distance. With the correct choice of attachments, players can utilize the LA-B 330 and capitalize on its strengths.

Recommended build:

Barrel: 18.5” Bryson LR Factory

18.5” Bryson LR Factory Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

.300 High Velocity Comb: Aim Assist 406

Aim Assist 406 Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension

The 18.5” Bryson LR Factory barrel increases hip recoil control and Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed but takes a toll on the hip fire accuracy, damage range, and bullet velocity. The FSS OLE-V laser increases ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and aiming stability, offsetting the cons of the barrel.

The .300 High-Velocity ammunition increases bullet velocity but reduces the effective damage range of the LA-B 330. The Aim Assist 406 comb increases ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed, which boosts the handling stats of the weapon. The ZLR T70 Pad Extension further increases ADS speed, crouch movement speed, and sprint speed while taking a small hit on the recoil control.

The above weapon build for the LA-B 330 focuses on increasing the ADS speed and agility with the weapon in hand so that it can quickly take down enemies in medium range.

It is important to note that this is not the fastest LA-B 330 build that can be used in Warzone 2 but a balanced one. The weapon with the build is incomplete in itself and requires a support weapon by its side for when players need to switch to automatic.

The Vaznev-9k Sub Machine Gun is the best option to run alongside the LA-B 330 as it has high damage output and fire rate, and remains viable for both short and medium-range gunfights.

This concludes the weapon build for the LA-B 330 along with a sniper support weapon for Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon build guides.

Poll : 0 votes