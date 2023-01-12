Call of Duty Warzone 2 currently features a stagnant weapons meta. Players are running around with a complete class RPK loadout and trying to secure an advantage over enemy operators dropping in with them. The player base prefers to equip themselves with the most powerful weapon in the game and score consecutive wins.

A renowned Warzone 2 player and content creator from Faze, Ean “Booya” Chase, recently uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing his HCR 56 loadout. The player claims that the loadout works better than the current meta choice of weapons. While the current Season 1 Reloaded has been slow in the development of guns, using a new HCR 56 build might introduce a bit of variety in the game.

Here are the details of the most effective HCR 56 build that can rival the meta RPK in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Faze Booya shows off a compelling HCR 56 build

Activision released Call of Duty Warzone 2 as its latest Battle Royale title with several fundamental changes like movement, combat, and looting mechanics. These changes were introduced to provide a different experience to the players. The developers also brought in a new advanced gunsmith system that could be utilized to completely change the nature of a weapon.

Among the ten weapon categories, the Light Machine Gun class contains heavy automatic weapons. These are primarily useful for taking long-range fights as they feature larger ammo capacity per magazine and a higher damage range.

HCR 56

The HCR 56 is a Light Machine Gun and belongs to the Bruen Bullpup weapons platform. It has 60-round drums by default and better movement base stats than most weapons in its class. With the correct choice of attachments, players can capitalize on its heavy-hitting capabilities and easily take down enemy operators.

Recommended build:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Rear Grip: Stip-40 Grip

The Harbinger D20 muzzle increases bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness and provides adept sound suppression to mask the player’s exact location. The Aim OP-V4 optic attachment is a great addition to match the weapon build but can be swapped out for a different one.

The FTAC Ripper 56 increases hip fire accuracy, aim stability, and recoil stabilization while taking a hit at the Aim Down Sight (ADS) speed. The 5.56 High-Velocity rounds increase bullet velocity and take a small toll on the overall damage range of the weapon.

The Stip-40 rear grip drastically increases the recoil control of the HCR 56, making the recoil smoother and easier to adapt.

This weapon build focuses on acting as a substitute for the RPK meta and increases the damage range and recoil smoothness of the HCR 56. Proper positioning and equipment utilization can land players at the perfect distance for this gun to beam enemies down.

The weapon has a vertical kick and controllable horizontal sway, making it a true competitor for the RPK in the Light Machine Gun weapon category.

This concludes the most effective weapon build for the HCR 56 in Warzone 2 that can rival the current RPK meta. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for the latest updates and more weapon builds.

