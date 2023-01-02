Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are Activision's latest titles that introduced a new weapon classification system. This system contains different weapons under different family names and is called a weapon platform. Every member shares a few common aspects that help them to be grouped.

The Bryson Long Rifle platform contains four weapons and contributes to two weapon classes. This family of weapons features various long-range weapons viable for distant gunfights. Each weapon platform intersects with ten different weapon classes and constitutes the entire arsenal of guns for both games.

Here is a ranked list of all the members from the Bryson Long Rifle platform in Warzone 2.

Note: This is a Ranked list. The choices reflect the author's opinion and may differ for every individual.

Warzone 2 Bryson Long Rifle weapons ranked.

Activision has introduced various fundamental changes to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in movement and combat mechanics. The developers also introduced a new and in-depth weapon modification system that can completely repurpose a weapon for different scenarios. The list of playable snipers and marksman rifles will expand as the publisher brings in new weapons with every seasonal update.

Bryson Long Rifle platform

The Bryson Long Rifle platform currently contributes to the Marksman and Sniper rifle weapon category. With two weapons in each respective weapon class, all four guns feature high damage range and accuracy stats, making them prime contenders for long-range skirmishes.

However, weapons share an evolving hierarchy due to various weapon balance changes and base stats. These rankings affect the pick rate, and weapons usage in Warzone 2 as players often find themselves battling far-away enemy operators.

4) SP-R 208

The SP-R 208 belongs to the Marksman Rifle weapon category and features rudimentary weapon elements. It has a solid damage range, but the overall damage output in the longer ranges is inconsistent, placing it at the end of the list.

Players can unlock the SP-R 208 by leveling up the account to Military rank 7 in Warzone 2. Using weapon progression, players can unlock various attachments to create weapon builds.

3) SA-B 50

The SA-B 50 is the second weapon in the Marksman Rifle weapon category from the Bryson Long Rifle platform. It has a similar damage range but features higher accuracy stats, making it a viable choice for medium-range gunfights.

Players can unlock the SA-B 50 by leveling the SP-R 208 to weapon level 13. It provides a similar independent weapon progression that can be completed to acquire more attachments for the collection.

2) LA-B 330

The LA-B 330 belongs to the Sniper Rifle weapon category and features a big step up from its predecessors. The weapon boasts high accuracy and damage range but compensates with a high recoil kick and slow movement speed.

Players can get their hands on the LA-B 330 by grinding the SA-B 50 to weapon level 16 in Warzone 2. It is an excellent weapon for long-range gunfights and is readily available as ground loot.

1) SP-X 80

The SP-X 80 is one of the best Sniper Rifles in the game and highlights the entire Bryson Long Rifle platform. It features a high damage range, accuracy, and handling stats, enabling players to remain comparatively agile and lethal.

The SP-X 80 can be unlocked by leveling up the LA-B 330 to weapon level 17. The weapon can be modified to capitalize on its strengths or balance its weaknesses, like recoil kicks and rechambering speed.

The Bryson Long Rifle platform of weapons is a linear family tree where players can unlock the next member after progressing levels on their predecessor. This concludes the ranked list of all the Bryson Long Rifle weapon platform members. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates, and more weapon platform ranked lists.

Poll : 0 votes