Since the release of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 in November last year, players have been looking for the best weapons with the most efficient attachments. The meta has evolved quite a bit, but many have settled for specific weapons to use for every battle royale match in Al Mazrah.

The MP5, or the newly named Lachmann Sub in the latest Call of Duty, is one of the best weapons in the SMG category, providing players with high mobility, a high rate of fire, and an almost guaranteed win in close-quarter firefights. Equipping some attachments will vastly improve the gun's performance, making it the ideal choice when buying loadouts.

Best attachments for the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2

James - JGOD @JGODYT Since Sym updated some stats for MWII and Warzone 2, you can experiment with faster ADS builds.



Here is the Lachmann Sub with the fastest ADS for an SMG.



Still pretty solid with the 40 or 50 mag as well and Recoil isn't nearly as bad as I thought it would be. Since Sym updated some stats for MWII and Warzone 2, you can experiment with faster ADS builds. Here is the Lachmann Sub with the fastest ADS for an SMG. Still pretty solid with the 40 or 50 mag as well and Recoil isn't nearly as bad as I thought it would be. https://t.co/BbFDo4Jse5

To unlock the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2, players must first unlock Lachmann 762, a Battle Rifle that can be unlocked by reaching Level 16. After that, they will have to get the weapon to Level 13 to unlock the Lachmann 556 Assault Rifle and finally level it up to 12 to unlock the Lachmann Sub.

Most of the viable attachments for the Lachmann Sub can be unlocked by simply reaching the weapon's maximum level. However, to unlock all the attachments for the gun, players must also level up various other weapons.

The best attachments for the Lachmann Sub in Warzone 2 are:

Muzzle: Bruen Pendulum

Bruen Pendulum Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Laser: STOVL Tac Laser

STOVL Tac Laser Rear Grip: Lachmann TCG-10

Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40-Round Mag

The Bruen Pendulum Muzzle will reduce the gun's horizontal and vertical recoil, helping players control it more easily. Although it decreases ADS speed and aiming stability, other attachments will help compensate for that.

The FSS Sharkfin 90 Underbarrel is one of the few attachments with zero downsides. It simply increases idle aiming stability, making it easier for the user to track enemies and control recoil. Next, the STOVL Tac Laser is necessary as the player is bound to get into close-range firefights, and this attachment increases hip fire accuracy and control, with the only downside being that its blue beam is visible to enemies.

The Lachmann TCG-10 Rear Grip attachment further helps to decrease the gun's recoil, almost to the point where players may not even notice the weapon's kickback in Warzone 2. This helps make the Lachmann Sub more viable for mid to long-range firefights if the sudden situation arises with no time to switch to a more suitable weapon.

Lastly, the 40-Round mag is necessary to avoid the frustrating trouble of running out of bullets mid-fight that almost ensures your death. The default 30-Round magazine in the Lachmann Sub is not enough for the vast areas of Al Mazrah in Warzone 2, although it suffices for Modern Warfare 2's 6 vs. 6 maps.

If players are not comfortable using the gun's iron sight and need to equip an Optic attachment, the Cronen Mini Pro is the best. It provides a clear picture and the blue dot helps track enemies easily. Players can unequip the Rear Grip attachment to open a slot for the Optics attachment.

