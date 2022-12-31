Call of Duty Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 introduced a new feature called weapon platforms that act as a family of weapons. These are spread across the various weapon classes that constitute the entire arsenal of weapons for both games.

The Lachmann Meer weapons platform is one of the biggest and contains five weapons. All arms feature an independent progression system that rewards players with various attachments for completing them thoroughly.

Every weapon on the platform shares a few common features but can display massive differences performance-wise.

Here is a ranked list of all the members of the Lachmann Meer platform in Warzone 2.

Note: This is a Ranked list. The choices reflect the author's opinion and can be differ for every individual.

Warzone 2 Lachmann Meer weapons ranked

Activision released Warzone 2 as a sequel to its previous Battle Royale title and tried to provide the community with an enhanced gaming experience. The publishers introduced new changes to the movement and combat mechanics alongside the weapon platforms.

Both platforms and classes are entangled and provide a complete collection of weapons. The former helps players unlock different arms, and the latter contains all similar machines under its wing.

Lachmann Meer platform

The Lachman Meer platform spreads wide throughout various weapon classes in Warzone 2 - Assault Rifle, Battle Rifle, Sub Machine Gun, Light Machine Gun, and Marksman Rifle.

The family showcases some of the best weapons in the class and top contenders for the primary weapon slot in various loadouts.

5) Lachmann 556

The Lachmann 556 belongs to the Assault Rifle weapon category and has an average fire rate. It has comparatively lower damage stats and becomes unsuitable for medium-range gunfights due to its inconsistent range.

The weapon can be unlocked by leveling up Lachmann 762 to level 13 and offers an independent progression to unlock new attachments. It falls short when competing against other guns in its own class.

4) Lachmann 762

The Lachmann 762 can operate as a semi-automatic and fully automatic weapon. It belongs to the Battle Rifle category boasting a very high damage output and a tamable recoil kick, making it a suitable choice for medium-range combat.

Players can get their hands on this weapon by reaching the Military rank of 16. Lachmann 762 marks the beginning of the entire platform and opens up the path to unlock other members of the family.

3) LM-S

The LM-S is another variant that belongs to the Marksman Rifle weapon category. It excels at long-range gunfights as it has great damage range and accuracy stats. The bullet velocity of the weapon can be improved with the correct attachments, but its slow fire rate drives it down the list.

This weapon can be unlocked by improving Lachmann 762 to level 16. It also provides an independent progression that can be completed to expand the attachment collection.

2) RAPP H

The RAPP H is a heavy weapon from the Lachmann Meer platform in Warzone 2. It belongs to the Light Machine Gun category and is one of the best in Activision’s latest Battle Royale. The only cons are its slower movement speed and high recoil kick.

This weapon can be unlocked by reaching level 12 on Lachmann 556. With suitable attachment choices, this gun can become a killing machine focused on medium to long-range fights.

1) Lachmann Sub

The Lachmann Sub belongs to the Sub Machine Gun weapon category. It boasts a high fire rate and agility but compensates with a significantly lower damage range. The weapon scales very well in close-quarter combat scenarios and can knock out several enemy operators before going into the reload state.

Players can acquire this weapon by getting the Lachmann 556 level 12. With a few modifications, it can be suitable even for medium-range gunfights.

This concludes the entire ranked list of members from the Lachmann Meer platform in Warzone 2. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and effective weapon build guides.

