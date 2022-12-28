Warzone 2.0: Best meta weapons to use from each category in Season 1 Reloaded

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.0 kicked off the mid-season update for the game's very first season on November 14, 2022. The latest update, called Season 1 Reloaded, adds brand new content to both titles, including Call of Duty's first ever raid, Atomgrad Episode 1, the silent and lethal Chimera assault rifle, the 6v6 Shipment Multiplayer map, and much more.

With roughly 10 different weapon classes, both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 offer a large selection of tactical and modern weapons that are designed to deal heavy amounts of damage per magazine and low TTK, allowing players to eliminate targets quickly and easily.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Top meta weapons to use from each category in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded

Along with the introduction of a brand new assault rifle, Chimera, Season 1 Reloaded brought some much-needed balancing to the weapon classes, which included allowing shotguns to not eliminate a fully armored opponent with just one shot and giving pistols with the akimbo attachment a reduction in damage against armored opponents.

Despite the fact that each of these weapons is distinctive and potent in its own right, some stand out for a variety of factors, including damage per shot, rate of fire, TTK, mobility, and more. Even when a player is in a disadvantageous situation, these are the key factors that can ultimately determine the outcome of gunfights.

That being said, here are the best guns from each weapon class that players should consider adding to their loadouts during Season 1 Reloaded of Warzone 2.0:

1) TAQ-56 (Assault Rifles)

The TAQ-56 assault rifle in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Starting off with the most popular weapon class, the TAQ-56 assault rifle has been one of the primary meta weapons ever since Modern Warfare 2's Open Beta. With Season 1 of Warzone 2.0, the TAQ-56's minimal recoil and solid damage per shot stats give it a far more consistent performance in most combat scenarios, making it a solid pick for players of all skill levels.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: 17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5" Tundra Pro Barrel Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

2) Fennec 45 (Submachine guns)

The Fennec 45 SMG in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Boasting the highest rate of fire amongst every weapon in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, the Fennec 45 can rapidly rip through enemies at close range, even when they are fully plated. Despite having poor damage per magazine, the Fennec 45 manages to provide a low TTK with its extended magazine and faster ADS and movement speed.

Recommended attachments

Barrel: XTEN RR-40

XTEN RR-40 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: Fennec Rubber Grip

Fennec Rubber Grip Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

3) RPK (Light Machine Guns)

The RPK LMG in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

While LMGs are known for their high damage output per shot and large base magazines while sacrificing player movement due to their heavy and bulky nature, this fact doesn't stop the RPK from being the best LMG weapon in the Season 1 meta.

With manageable recoil, great damage range, and high bullet velocity, the RPK checks all the boxes to become the meta weapon, even in Season 1 Reloaded. It can become even more potent with these attachments:

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

4) Signal 50 (Sniper Rifles)

The Signal 50 Sniper Rifle in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Sniper rifles are a far more reliable weapon class in Warzone 2.0's Al Mazrah map, which features vast open spaces and tall infrastructure. Amongst the many great options in this category, the Signal 50 takes the cake thanks to the fact that it's not a bolt-action sniper rifle. This allows players to shoot rapidly and constantly with the Signal 50 sniper rifle.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Bruen Counter-OPS

Bruen Counter-OPS Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Optic: SP-X 80 6.6X

SP-X 80 6.6X Magazine: 7 Round Magazine

7 Round Magazine Ammunition: .50 Cal High Velocity

5) Bryson 800 (Shotguns)

The Bryson 800 Shotgun in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Despite losing their ability to eliminate a fully armored opponent with one shot, shotguns are still reliable in close-range engagements, where rate of fire and hip-fire accuracy prove to be more reliable than ADS. Amongst them, the Bryson 800 shotgun, when combined with the "sawed-off" stock mod, provides superior mobility and a tighter bullet spread with a decent rate of fire.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Barrel: 29.5'' Rifled Barrel

29.5'' Rifled Barrel Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Guard: DEMO X50 Tactical Pump

6) TAQ-V (Battle Rifles)

The TAQ-V Battle Rifle in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Bridging the gap between assault rifles and marksman rifles, the TAQ-V battle rifle combines the best of both worlds by packing an effective damage range in a full-auto receiver, making it a very reliable choice of weapon to engage in medium-to-long-range gunfights.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

7) EBR-14 (Marksman Rifles)

The EBR-14 Marksman Rifle in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Being a part of the Ordance weapon platform, the EBR-14 is a semi-automatic marksman rifle that's chambered in 7.62x51mm NATO and balances the fire rate with long-range lethality, being able to fully knock down or eliminate opponents with two to three shots across all ranges.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Barrel: 22" Boremaster Barrel

22" Boremaster Barrel Optic: Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Magazine: 15 Round Mag

15 Round Mag Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

8) Akimbo X13 Auto (Pistols)

The X13 Pistols in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The X13's highly specialized, fully automatic trigger assembly, which sacrifices a significant amount of accuracy and effective range, fires an astounding 20 rounds per second, making it ideal for those who like to run and gun without needing to aim.

When paired with the Akimbo perk, you will have two of these close-range beasts that are sure to make your enemies rage as you shred through them in the blink of an eye.

Recommended attachments

Muzzle: Forge DX90-F

Forge DX90-F Barrel: XRK LUC-9

XRK LUC-9 Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser

1MW Pistol Laser Rear Grip: Akimbo X13

Akimbo X13 Magazine: 24 Round Mag

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

