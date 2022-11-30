Warzone 2.0 Season 1: Best meta loadout for Lachmann-556 assault rifle

The highly anticipated Call of Duty Warzone 2.0, a follow-up to Activision's immensely popular battle royale game, made its debut on November 16, 2022, along with its first season.

Warzone 2.0 drops players into the barren, sun-kissed desert map of Al Mazrah, where they must fight not only a hundred and forty-nine opponents but also the hostile terrorist organization, Al-Qatala.

Players are introduced to many new features with Season 1 of Warzone 2.0, including an entirely reworked Battle Pass system, four unique weapons, unlockable operators, and operator bundles in both Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.

The best meta build for the Lachmann 556 assault rifle during Season 1 of Warzone 2.0

For the majority of Call of Duty titles, assault rifles are the most prevalent weapon class. The high damage range and high bullet velocity of the firearms in this category make them so efficient. With assault rifles, players have the option to participate in both close-quarters and long-range gunfights, proving to be highly viable across all ranges.

Among these powerful and consistent assault rifles, the Lachmann 556 is a uniquely powerful weapon system. Part of the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, the Lachmann 556 walks the fine line between assault rifles and SMGs, providing both accuracy and mobility.

With an extensive selection of customizations available thanks to Modern Warfare 2's Gunsmith System, the following attachments are the best ones to use with the Lachmann 556 in Season 1 of Warzone 2.0:

The default version of the Lachmann 556 assault rifle in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Recommended Attachment:

Muzzle: Harbinger D20 (Tuning: Length +0.82 towards Bullet Velocity)

Harbinger D20 (Tuning: Length +0.82 towards Bullet Velocity) Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (Tuning: Max weight towards Recoil steadiness and Max length towards Damage Range)

15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel (Tuning: Max weight towards Recoil steadiness and Max length towards Damage Range) Optic: Schalger 3.4x (Tuning: Weight -1.54oz towards ADS speed)

Schalger 3.4x (Tuning: Weight -1.54oz towards ADS speed) Magazine: 60 Round Drum Mag

60 Round Drum Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56 (Tuning: Weight +0.21oz towards Recoil Stabilization)

Starting off with the muzzle attachment, the Harbinger D20 is a tactical suppressor with heat cover, enabling quiet and crisp shots with reduced recoil. This attachment increases the Lachmann 556's bullet velocity and damage range while trading aim down sight speed and aim walking speed. The Harbinger D20 is unlocked by leveling up the STB 556 assault rifles to level 18.

Moving on to the barrel, the 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel is a long, heavy barrel that provides superior recoil control as well as a slight increase in weapon accuracy. This attachment, like the muzzle, increases bullet velocity and damage range while also providing hip fire accuracy. The 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel can be unlocked by leveling up the Lachmann-762 assault rifle to level 3.

For the weapon optic, the Schalger 3.4x provides clear pictures and 3.4 times the magnification, allowing players to accurately shoot down their opponents without much visual obstruction.

The only downside is a small sniper glint that your opponent may spot. The Schalger 3.4x is unlocked by leveling up the Rapp H to level 12.

When it comes to the magazine, the 60-round drum allows players to rain down bullets onto their enemies. A larger magazine allows you to shoot down multiple opponents without having to reload, making them viable in team-based game modes such as squads or trios. The 60-round drum can be unlocked by leveling the Lachmann 556 to level 19.

Finally, the FTAC Ripper 56 angled grip has an extra texture for the underbarrel, creating a snappy foregrip for added recoil control and quick, accurate shots. This attachment aids in idle and recoil stability while trading aimdown sight spread and walking speed. The FTAC Ripper 56 is unlocked by leveling the Lachmann-762 to Level 6.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 are now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

