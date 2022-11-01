Fans can finally play Modern Warfare 2 and start their endless grind to master every possible weapon and dominate multiplayer lobbies. The game has a spectacular level of detail and graphics that resemble reality, the best that any Call of Duty game has ever seen.

Modern Warfare 2 provides the same starting point for every player with the exact same weapons available. It then depends on the player’s preference as to which weapon they use more frequently and level up before others. Regular players use the M4 more than other weapons and hence it levels up faster for them.

The game has a very unique weapon progression system this time that helps unlock different weapons at certain levels. The RAPP H is an LMG that is capable of handling multiple enemies and rewarding players with easy victories to complete its mastery.

The RAPP H is a very viable primary weapon choice in Modern Warfare 2

There are a total of 10 weapon classes in Modern Warfare 2 that contain multiple weapons that make up the entire arsenal of the game. It is not the biggest collection of weapons but provides enough firepower to fight off an entire army. The weapon classes are as follows:

Assault Rifles

Battle Rifles

Sub-Machine Guns

Shotguns

Light Machine Guns

Markman Rifles

Sniper Rifles

Pistols

Launchers

Melee

The LMG class contains all the big guns that are not always easy to carry around but are great to mow down enemies cluelessly pushing towards your position in-game. These weapons compensate for their clunky and difficult handling, with huge damage output and a copious amount of ammo capacity.

Best RAPP H build

The RAPP H is a very viable primary weapon choice in Modern Warfare 2 due to its high damage output compared to Assault and Battle Rifles. Being such a large weapon with low handling stats as a default, the gun has a surprisingly tamable recoil that can force enemies to abandon their idea of taking a head-on fight against the RAPP H.

Recommended Build

Barrel: Romeo FT 16” Barrel

Romeo FT 16” Barrel Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 Comp

Sakin Tread-40 Comp Underbarrel: Hound-9G Grip

Hound-9G Grip Rear Grip: LMK64 Grip

LMK64 Grip Optics: SZ Reflex

The Romeo FT 16” Barrel increases the bullet velocity of the RAPP H as, without a compatible barrel, players have to lead their shots in longer-range fights. Since the LMG is always used for medium to long-range fights, this attachment is absolutely necessary in order to take down enemies with ease.

The Sakin Tread-40 Compensator muzzle significantly increases the stats for recoil control but hampers the ADS speed and stability a bit as compensation for the instant controllability. The Hound-9G underbarrel is a super useful attachment that reduces the gun kick and, as a result, increases the accuracy of the weapon itself.

The LMK64 rear grip helps reduce sprint-to-fire time and reduces ADS speed, which negates the negative effects of the muzzle used in this build. The optics remain a subjective choice as it can change for different players according to their preferences.

This is the most effective RAPP H build currently dominating Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer lobbies that fans can follow and build on their own to enjoy these game modes.

Poll : 0 votes