Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded: Best hipfire loadout for the PDSW 528 SMG

On November 14, 2022, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2.0 launched the mid-season update for Season 1. Known as Season 1 Reloaded, the most recent update brings brand-new content to both games, including Call of Duty's first-ever raid - the Atomgrad Episode 1, the stealthy and deadly Chimera assault rifle, the 6v6 Shipment multiplayer map, and a lot more.

Renowned for their phenomenal rate of fire, excellent hip-fire accuracy, and lightweight design that enhances player movement speed, SMGs are among the most effective close-range weapon classes in Warzone 2.0. These characteristics make them especially helpful in close-range encounters, where agility and fire rate can be the difference between winning and losing.

The best hipfire build for the PDSW 528 SMG in Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded

Part of the Tactique Defense weapons platform, the PDSW 528 is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to close-quarter engagements thanks to its rapid fire, small polymer frame, high-velocity ammunition, and large ammo count, featuring the iconic detachable box magazine.

PDSW 528 is unlocked by achieving military rank level 5 and consists of 30 levels that players can advance through to gain access to powerful weapon attachments that can further amplify this weapon's potential.

Focusing on maximizing its hipfire capabilities, the following are the best attachments to equip on the PDSW 528 during Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded:

The PDSW 528 SMG in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

Recommended attachments:

Barrel: FTAC Series IX 14.5"

FTAC Series IX 14.5" Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Ammunition: 5.7x28mm Armor Piercing

5.7x28mm Armor Piercing Rail: GR33 Light Rail

GR33 Light Rail Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Starting off first with the barrel modification, the FTAC Series IX 14.5" is a long but lighter barrel that provides fast and accurate shots by enhancing hipfire accuracy, player movement speed, damage range, and bullet velocity while trading ADS speed and better recoil control. This is a must-have attachment for battle royale and can be unlocked by leveling up the PDSW 528 to 9.

Moving onto the laser attachment, the Point-G3P 04 is a green laser that improves hip fire accuracy and hip recoil control as well as sprint-to-fire speed, making it ideal for players who wish to run and gun or pre-fire without needing to aim first. The only downside to this attachment is the green visible laser when at the hip. The Point-G3P 04 can be unlocked by leveling up the Expedite 12 shotgun to level 11.

The 5.7x28mm Armor Piercing ammunition trades bullet velocity for increased bullet penetration, causing them to deal more damage when they pass through cover and slightly increasing the damage dealt to vehicles. The 5.7x28mm Armor Piercing ammo modification is unlocked upon taking the PDSW 528 to level 8.

The Gatekeeper weapon blueprint for the PDSW 528 in Warzone 2.0 (Image via Activision)

The GR33 Light Rail is a quick and lightweight rail system for PDSW 528 that not only increases the player's movement speed but also changes the default optic for this weapon, providing a much clearer crosshair for players to lock onto their enemies with. The GR33 Light Rail is unlocked by bringing the PDSW 528 to level 14.

Finally, for the rear grip, the Bruen Q900 is a rubber grip tape with a smooth texture that allows for a faster aim down sight speed, sprint to fire speed, and weapon drawing speed, which makes the PDSW 528 ideal for room clearance and clearing corners without any aiming penalties. The Bruen Q900 rear grip is unlocked by leveling up the MX9 to 13.

Season 1 Reloaded of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are currently available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.net and Steam).

