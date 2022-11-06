In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, shotguns have been relegated to a secondary firearm, but with the right attachments, the Expedite 12 is no less than any other primary. With some of the best one-hit kill potential in the game, the Expedite 12 stands out amongst its peers.

Expedite 12 from Modern Warfare 2 bears a similar resemblance to Modern Warfare's (2019) Model 680 shotgun. Having similar pros and cons as well and being used for running blind corners.

Modern Warfare 2's Expedite 12 is a powerful weapon for close-quarter combat

The Expedite 12 is a new addition to the family of Call of Duty guns and is a powerful weapon for close-quarter combat. However, there is a heavy damage drop off, making it weaker for middle to long-range firefights. It is currently the only shotgun available in the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

With the right attachments, this pump-action shotgun is a beast to fight with. Here is the best loadout for Expedite 12:

Muzzle - Bryson Improved Choke

Bryson Improved Choke Underbarrel - VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Rear Grip - Schlager Fang Grip

Schlager Fang Grip Bolt - Expedite L-Bolt

Expedite L-Bolt Stock - FSS Frame Stock

This is the optimum build currently available for Expedite 12 for maximum potential in close-quarter shoot-outs in Modern Warfare 2.

To mitigate some of the issues with range, a Bryson Improved Choke can be used for a muzzle, which provides a tighter pellet spread and a higher damage range. Most issues with a shotgun come from the range and with further range, pellet spread is generally thinner. Hence, it becomes a great addition for a wider range of attacks.

For the underbarrel, the VX Pineapple is the perfect attachment for the Expedite 12, with additional hip fire accuracy, hip recoil control, recoil steadiness, and aim walking steadiness. This gives control over this generally unwieldy weapon.

Shotgun recoil is massive in most Call of Duty games and the VX Pineapple helps negate all of its downsides along with great precision in Modern Warfare 2. Paired with the rear grip, the Schlager Fang Grip gives a boost to recoil control.

For bolt, it is highly recommended to use the Expedite L-Bolt, which gives a faster fire rate generally lacking in shotguns. Especially for Expedite-12, this allows one to move from one target to another without much downtime between shots.

Lastly, here is the FSS Fram Stock for the gun stock attachment. This gives a huge boost to aim walking speed and sprint speed. This delivers great movement to be used with a powerful shotgun as close-quarter combat requires quick movement.

How to unlock the gun and its attachments?

In order to unlock Expedite 12, you simply need to reach level 9 which is the same as Rank 9 and could therefore be unlocked by progressing further through the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer objectives. It has its own weapon platform, therefore holding no requirements for other weapon unlocks.

Certain attachments for the Expedite 12 can be unlocked by leveling up the gun. Attachments in this loadout guide can also be unlocked using the same weapon progressions.

Poll : 0 votes