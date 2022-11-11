How to easily obtain Power Pink camo for the PDSW 528 SMG in Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 allows players a great deal of variety when it comes to customizing their loadout. From weapon attachments to different perks and killstreak bonuses, there is a lot that one can do to prepare for each map and game mode.

However, apart from weapon loadouts, players will also be able to customize the way their guns look in the game. The latest Call of Duty entry has some of the most incredible, stylish, and funky camos that one can ask for. Grinding towards unlocking some of the rarer and more exclusive ones is something that many players strive for.

One highly sought-after camo in Modern Warfare 2 is the Power Pink, which can be applied to the PDSW 528 SMG. Unfortunately, it’s not easy to unlock, and there are certain steps that players must complete in order to obtain it.

Today's guide talks about how players can get their hands on the Power Pink camo for the PDSW 528 SMG in Modern Warfare 2.

Players must meet a few prerequisites to unlock the Power Pink camo for the PDSW 528 SMG in Modern Warfare 2

There are a few prerequisites that you will be required to fulfill in order to unlock the Power Pink camo for the PDSW 528 SMG in Modern Warfare 2.

The camo is not something that the shooter will let you get your hands on right from the start. There is a fair amount of grind before you can obtain it.

You can follow these instructions to unlock the Power Pink camo for the PDSW 528 SMG:

Get the PDSW 528 to level 29. This is much easier said than done, as getting weapon XP in Modern Warfare 2 requires a significant amount of grind. While kill streaks, comebacks, headshots, and some specific game modes can help accelerate the process, it’s still an uphill battle that might take hours.

After taking the weapon to level 29, you will then be required to unlock the challenge which will ask you to obtain 10 kills at point-blank range with the weapon.

This is one of the easier requirements. Playing Team Deathmatch in the shooter will let you get those kills in a very short time.

However, it’s important to keep in mind that for a kill to be counted as a point-blank range elimination, you will need to take out an enemy from within a five-meter range. Not all maps and arenas are suited for this act. Hence, if you are looking to just complete this challenge, the best bet is definitely to load up the ones that do not have too many vast open areas.

Once you have taken the PDSW 528 to the required level and completed the point-blank kill challenge, you will be able to successfully unlock the Power Pink camo for the weapon.

The Power Pink is one of the most sought-after camos in Modern Warfare 2, and a lot of SMG users love how the texture feels on the weapon with it equipped.

