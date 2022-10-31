Best PDSW 528 (P-90) loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is taking the FPS world by storm with its lifelike graphics, tactical gameplay, and immersive sound design. Infinity Ward has taken some risks by changing of the franchise's core elements, such as weapon leveling, for which players have to level up a whole weapon tree to unlock certain weapons.

The PDSW 528 is a fast-firing SMG (Sub-Machine Gun) that works best in close-to-mid-range combat. Because of its mobility and large magazine, the weapon is ideal for running and gunning. In Modern Warfare 2, the gun can be improved further by assembling a set of attachments that reduce recoil and drastically increase the player's speed.

Best attachments for PDSW 528 and how to unlock them in Modern Warfare 2

PDSW 528, previously known as the P90 in the previous Call of Duty titles, is a classic gun that has been in the franchise for years, and it is based on the real-life gun called FN P-90, which is used by over 40 nations today.

It is one of the simplest weapons to obtain in Modern Warfare 2 and one of the first weapons available to players. All players need to do is reach Rank 5 in multiplayer to unlock the gun. Normally, players must work through a weapon platform to unlock a weapon in the game, but this is not the case with PDSW 528.

Players must reach the maximum level of 30 to unlock the gun's attachments. However, in order to unlock all of its available attachments and maximise its potential, players must first reach a certain level on various other weapons, a system introduced in Modern Warfare 2.

The best attachments for PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare 2 are:

Grip: Stip-40 Grip

Stip-40 Grip Barrel : 9.5″ Duke-30

: 9.5″ Duke-30 Stock : CQB Stock

: CQB Stock Rail : GR33 Light Rail

: GR33 Light Rail Comb: TV Taccomb

The CQB Stock has a lot of pros without having any significant drawbacks. It increases the player's crouch movement speed and sprint speed while also increasing the ADS speed, all to trade for a slightly decreased recoil control.

The TV Taccomb increases the player's sprint-to-fire speed, which is necessary for this weapon as it will mainly be used for running and gunning. This attachment also increases ADS speed while trading some aiming stability.

The GR33 Light Rail is one of the most useful attachments for PDSW 528 as it replaces the default iron sight on the weapon, which is quite abysmal as it blocks a large portion of the view while in ADS mode. It also increases the player's movement speed, making it highly advantageous.

The PDSW 528 in an Orion camo (Image via Activision)

The Stip-40 Grip is a simple attachment that helps control the gun's recoil, which is necessary as the previous attachments have destabilized the recoil marginally. Lastly, the 9.5" Duke-30 barrel further improves the player's mobility while increasing ADS speed and hip fire control.

If players wish to add a Laser attachment to PDSW 528 to further improve the gun's hip fire, the STOVL Tac Laser is the best option which can replace the TV Taccomb as that will have the least impact on the weapon's performance.

Poll : 0 votes