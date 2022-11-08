Modern Warfare 2 “Status Savannah” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer seems to have been suffering from recurring server issues since the very first day of its launch.

From system crashes to errors and bugs, players have been encountering issues even today. Although some of the bugs are comparatively easy to deal with, there are a few that are incredibly annoying, as there are no permanent solutions to them just yet.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Learn more about the new map from the team at Who's ready to drop into Al Mazrah in #Warzone2 ? 🪂Learn more about the new map from the team at @InfinityWard Who's ready to drop into Al Mazrah in #Warzone2? 🪂Learn more about the new map from the team at @InfinityWard https://t.co/jnfxuLwxgW

One such issue is the "Status Savannah" error that seems to be popping up for many in the Call of Duty community every now and then. The error occurs when there is a version mismatch between you and the rest of the players you want to queue up with or if there are performance issues that the server has been facing.

Fortunately, the error has a few workarounds that can help temporarily solve the problem for many. Hence, today’s guide will go over some of the steps that you will be able to take to help solve the “Status Savannah” error in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing the "Status Savannah" error in Modern Warfare 2

Here are a few things that you can do to fix the "Status Savannah" error in Modern Warfare 2.

1) Update the game

The "Status Savannah" error usually occurs when there is a version mismatch between you and the rest of the players in the game. This can be solved by updating the shooter to the latest version by checking for downloads and patching the updated files.

You will be able to do this by highlighting the game on your console and then clicking on "check for updates." A process will start which will search for the latest version of Modern Warfare 2 and automatically patch it in if a new update is available.

PC users can check for updates on the game’s settings page of the individual clients of Battle.net and Steam.

2) Check server status

The problem can be on Activision’s end as well. If this is the case, you might be required to check for server availability. If the Modern Warfare 2 servers are down for maintenance, then it’s likely that the "Status Savannah" error is occurring as a result of that.

You will then be required to wait for the servers to come back online before you are able to queue up for a game with your friends.

3) Scan and fix game files

It’s also likely that the error might occur due to the presence of some corrupt files in the shooter’s installation directory. If that is the case, you will need to start the "scan and fix" process from the Battle.net or Stream client.

This will scan the directory for corrupted files and replace them with fresh ones automatically.

4) Re-install Modern Warfare 2

Uninstalling and then re-installing the shooter might seem like a rather drastic step to take for this error, but it seems to have solved the "Status Savannah" issue for many in the community.

Hence, re-installing the shooter on your system is worth a shot, as it will automatically weed out corrupted files as well, dealing with multiple bugs and error codes at the same time.

Poll : 0 votes