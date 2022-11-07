Modern Warfare 2 “Mic not working” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

The Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer continues to face a few issues with some of the in-game features and performance, even a week after its launch.

Sound issues have been a staple with the shooter's servers since the very first day of release, and even today many players are facing issues with the in-game audio features.

One of the most problematic errors that the community is having to deal with in the title at the moment is the “Mic not working” error. When the bug occurs, players are unable to use their devices to avail of the voice chat feature that Modern Warfare 2 comes with.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Squad up with the world and play Experience the new era of Call of DutySquad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today! Experience the new era of Call of Duty 🔥Squad up with the world and play #ModernWarfare2 today!

Moreover, as it is a problem from Activision’s end, the “mic not working” error does not have a permanent solution just yet. While the developers have recently introduced a patch that significantly improved the sound features on the PlayStation consoles, users who are on PCs are still facing errors with voice input.

Today’s guide will therefore go over some temporary workarounds that you will be able to use to deal with the “Mic not working” error in Modern Warfare 2.

Fixing the “Mic not working” error in Modern Warfare 2

To deal with the “Mic not working” error in Modern Warfare 2 here are a few things you can do.

1) Change the default sound settings

The first thing that you will be required to do to try and fix the problem in Modern Warfare 2 is to change the default input audio device on the in-game settings page.

It’s likely that the mic that you are using for the game is not selected as the input audio device, hence, by making your way into the 'Audio' tab of 'Settings,' you can scroll down to find the Voice Chat section and there select the 'Microphone Device' option.

From the drop-down, you will need to select the mic that you are using. If the mic is already selected, then by de-selecting it and then re-selecting it, you may be able to solve the error in the game.

2) Checking Windows sound settings

For this, you will be required to exit the title and then press the 'Start' button to make your way to the 'Windows Sound Settings.' Here you will need to manually select a default audio input device as well.

If it’s already selected, then you can try to de-select it and then re-select it, to set the device you are using to the default one.

3) Update your audio drivers

Updating their Windows audio drivers seems to have solved the problem for many in the Call of Duty community. To achieve this, you will be required to go to the device manager, and then after double-clicking on 'Sound,' you will need to expand on the option.

After this, you will need to select 'Microphone' and then select the 'Update driver' option, the OS will then automatically search for the latest updates for your Microphone and then patch in the latest version.

4) Troubleshoot and check hardware issues

If all else fails, you will be required to launch a troubleshooting program that will automatically look to detect what the issue is with your mic. As an added step, you can also check if the mic is working in other games because it’s likely to be an issue with the hardware as well.

Poll : 0 votes