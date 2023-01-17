Featuring on the international stage, Call of Duty League (CDL) is the official tournament series that will be hosted in Activision’s latest title, Modern Warfare 2. Talented players take this opportunity to showcase their in-game prowess and compete in matches with higher stakes.

There are 16 teams on the current CDL 2023 leaderboard, but only the top performers get to take home a percentage of the prize pool. The best sides will also be able to rake in more points to secure their place in the upcoming tournaments. The roster will fight for the title and take home the lion’s share of the prize pool.

Here is a list of the best teams in the CDL 2023 tournament.

Note: This is not a Ranked list. The choices on the list reflect the author’s opinion and can be different for everyone.

Toronto Ultra, Seattle Surge, and more will dazzle at Call of Duty League (CDL) 2023

Activision tries to provide the best gaming experience with its latest releases. Modern Warfare 2 hosts the complete series of CDL 2023, and the participating teams compete in various hardcore game modes. The map pool is limited, and all professional players adhere to a set of rules.

Some teams perform better than others and secure a spotlight for collective effort and individual brilliance. The best-performing player in the tournament gets the MVP award.

The best sides capture everyone’s attention as they drive the audience to the edge with their breathtaking performances. That said, here is a list of the finest teams in the official series.

1) New York Subliners

The New York Subliners secured first position in the Major 1 tournament of CDL 2023. The team has earned a total of $200,000 USD from the prize pool and 65 points in the entire event. The Subliners previously clinched the second spot in Call of Duty League 2022: Stage 4 Major and first in Call of Duty League 2022: Pro-Am Classic.

Roster

HyDra (Paco Rusiewiez)

KiSMET (Matthew Tinsley)

Skyz (Cesar Bueno)

Priestahh (Preston Greiner)

WarDy (Substitute) (Elliot Ward)

2) Seattle Surge

The Seattle Surge has secured second position in the Major 1 tournament of CDL 2023. The team also clinched a total of $120,000 USD and 50 points. Despite having a bumpy experience last season, the side managed to secure first position in Call of Duty League 2022: Stage 3 Major and third in Call of Duty League 2022: Playoffs.

Roster

Accuracy (Lamar Abedi)

Mack (Makenzie Kelley)

Pred (Amer Zulbeari)

Sib (Daunte Gray)

3) Atlanta Faze

The Atlanta Faze is one of the fan-favorite teams expected to win it all. So far, the side has secured third position in the Major 1 tournament.

The team has also accrued an astonishing $80,000 from the prize pool, with 40 points to boot. Owing to its impactful playstyle, Faze secured second positions in Call of Duty League 2022: Stage 1 Major, Stage 2 Major, and Stage 3 Major.

Roster

aBeZy (Tyler Pharris)

Cellium (McArthur Jovel)

Simp (Chris Lehr)

SlasheR (Austin Liddicoat)

Classic (Substitute) (Nicholas DiCostanzo)

4) Toronto Ultra

Toronto Ultra has secured the fourth spot in the Major 1 tournament with a small share of $40,000. The team has accrued 30 CDL points in the event and will move on to Major 2. Coupled with that, the Canadian side recently secured third position in Call of Duty League 2022: Pro-Am Classic and Call of Duty League 2022: Stage 3 Major.

Roster:

CleanX (Tobias Juul Jønsson)

Insight (Jamie Craven)

Scrappy (Thomas Ernst)

Standy (Eli Bentz)

Hicksy (Substitute) (Charlie Hicks)

