CDL (Call of Duty League) is one of the most elaborate and extensive tournaments to host a complete series of Majors leading to the final championship to crown the new World Champions.

With the tournament already underway, Atlanta Faze and Toronto Ultra will be the next two teams to go against each other in an epic showdown to secure a slot in the Winner’s final, which will lead to the Grand Finals.

The losers of this round will have to struggle in the lower bracket and fight their way out of the elimination matches. The teams that persevere and secure the most wins will finally appear in the Grand Finals.

Atlanta Faze vs Toronto Ultra: Which team will move one step closer to the CDL Grand Finals

These are two of the strongest competitors in the entire tournament. Atlanta Faze is a fan-favorite team expected to win the entire bracket and take the trophy home.

Toronto Ultra had a bumpy start but managed to secure a win against Minnesota RØKKR in the first phase, securing a spot in the next round of matches. The team performed well and secured the lead with a 3-1 scoreline that guaranteed their win.

Atlanta Faze secured six rounds in El Asilo (Search and Destroy), a 3-1 score in Hotel (Control), and a complete 250 score in Mercado (Hardpoint).

Toronto Ultra scored a full 250 in Hotel (Hardpoint), six rounds in El Asilo (Search and Destroy), and another full 250 in Embassy (Hardpoint).

Prediction

Atlanta Faze and Toronto Ultra have played against each other seven times this year. The former has a 73% (approx) win rate in the series, whereas the latter sits at around 55%.

Both teams are looking to win the upcoming match, proceed to the Winner’s finals, and rake in more points. The upcoming match-up can be expected to be thrilling as the stakes are slowly rising.

It is not easy to pick a side in such a massive series followed by fans from the entire community and across the globe. Statistically, the odds seem to favor Atlanta Faze, and the team will likely secure a win in their upcoming matches against Toronto Ultra.

Potential Lineup

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris

Pharris Alec "Arcitys" Sanderson

Sanderson Chris " Simp " Lehr

" Lehr McArthur " Cellium " Jovel

" Jovel Preston "Prestinni" Sanderson (Substitute)

Toronto Ultra

Tobias " CleanX " Juul Jønsson

" Juul Jønsson Jamie " Insight " Craven

" Craven Thomas " Scrappy " Ernst

" Ernst Eli " Standy " Bentz

" Bentz Charlie "Hicksy" Hicks (Substitute)

Where to watch

Fans can tune into the official Call of Duty League (CDL) Twitch Channel to watch the matches live or make their way to the official CDL website. Both streams will take place simultaneously and provide full coverage of all the matches.

Atlanta Faze and Toronto Ultra are scheduled to play against each other on December 18 at 1:30 am IST or December 17 at 10 pm CEST/ 8 pm GMT.

This concludes head-to-head details and predictions for the upcoming match at CDL Major 1. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and changes that might follow as we cover all the developments around the prestigious CDL tournament.

