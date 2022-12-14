OpTic Gaming wins Esports Organization of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022

OpTic Gaming was recognized as the Esports Organization of the Year at the recently concluded Esports Awards 2022 on December 13, 2022. In the seventh iteration of the Esports Awards, numerous talents in the industry were honored for their contributions to the scene. Among them, OpTic Gaming earned the top spot in the Esports Organization of the Year nominee list.

OpTic Gaming is an esports organization that competes in a wide variety of video games, including Call of Duty, Overwatch 2, Valorant, Halo, Rocket League, and more.

The Esports Awards are given out annually to recognize the people, teams, media outlets, hardware manufacturers, video games, events, and personalities that have shown outstanding creativity and performance within the esports sector. This time around, the event was held in Las Vegas, USA at a venue known as Resorts World.

OpTic Gaming receives Esports Organization of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022

This is for the #GREENWALL. THANK YOU! We are your 2022 Esports Organization of the year!

OpTic Gaming has been on a roll this year and has recently bagged the Esports Organization of the Year in the Esports Awards 2022. Several other well-established esports organizations competed for the title, but OpTic Gaming came out on top.

All the teams that were nominated for the Esport Organization of the year:

100 Thieves

LOUD

FaZe Clan

FURIA Esports

G2 Esports

OpTic Gaming

Team Liquid

Cloud9

Nova Esports

Evil Geniuses

T1

The American organization began its journey back in 2006 with Call of Duty and since then has become a staple name in the esports industry.

As mentioned on the official Esports Awards website, the criteria for the award were simple:

Criteria 1: Any international professional esports organization competing across multiple esports titles.

Any international professional esports organization competing across multiple esports titles. Criteria 2: Has had multiple teams achieve significant success in their chosen games over the past year.

Has had multiple teams achieve significant success in their chosen games over the past year. Criteria 3: Continually engaged a fanbase via in-game performance, supporting content, and marketing/promotional materials.

Following the completion of the requirements, the teams were considered for the award based on votes cast by the community and the official panel. It is 75% voted by the panel and 25% voted by the community.

What is the Esports Organization of the Year Award?

Esports Organization of the Year is awarded to those organizations that have an active roster across several titles over the last 12 months. It judges organizations not on the basis of success in a particular game, but their overall contributions and accomplishments across several titles in the year.

OpTic Gaming has delivered exceptional performances in 2022. In Valorant, the American esports organization came a close second in the VCT 2022. They also won the Halo World Championship along with several accomplishments in the CDL.

