How to earn XP from Valorant Squad Boost event (2022)

As part of its Squad Boost event, Valorant is giving players many extra Experience Points for simply playing the game with their friends. As the year ends, publishers are launching a plethora of events to show their gratitude to their player base.

In video games, Experience Points reflect one's progress, and Valorant is no stranger to the concept. They are awarded to players for the time and effort they put into the game.

Experience Points enable players to unlock numerous items, which, in a title like Valorant, can be used to unlock Agents, Player Cards, Titles, or even weapon skins. However, that's not all, as XPs also help progress the Battle Pass, which comes with a plethora of cosmetic goodies to enjoy, such as Gun Buddies, Stickers, and more.

This article delves deeper into the process of utilizing the Squad Boot Event to obtain extra Experience Points.

Valorant offering up to 20% extra XP on all Experience Points earned as a part of Squad Boost event in 2022

> Queue up with friends and earn bonus XP



~ Duo - 8% Boost

~ Trio - 12% Boost

~ Quads (4) - 16% Boost

~ Full Squad (5) - 20% Boost



Valorant is offering up to 20% extra XP on all Experience Points earned as a part of their Squad Boost initiative. However, to take advantage of this boost, fans must ensure that they are playing with their friends. If players are simply queuing for a solo match, they will miss out on extra Experience points.

Hence, to earn more XP, players must play in Duos, Trios, Quads, or Full Squad (of 5). Here's how the Experience Points distribution differs based on the number of people one is playing with:

Duos get an 8% increase

Trios get a 12% increase

Quads get a 16% increase

Full squads of 5 get the full 20% increase

The event begins on December 14, 2022, at 4:00 pm PT and ends on January 4, 2023, at 4:00 pm PT.

It is essential to note that the Squad Boost event will only be active during this period. Hence, if players are yet to level up their Battle Pass, unlock Agents, or earn Agent-related rewards, this might just be the perfect opportunity to obtain them during the upcoming holiday season.

Apart from Squad Boost, the game will also feature several other events that will go live during the final days of Episode 5 Act 3. These include the Recall Event Pass, Swiftplay (Beta) game mode, RE//LOAD, Flashback, along with Patch 5.12.

More about Valorant

Valorant is a first-person tactical shooter title. It is a high-stakes game in which two teams of five players compete using Agents. Each Agent has unique abilities and powers that allow them to complete the match's objective.

These Agents have a role — Duelist, Sentinel, Initiator, or Controller. Each one has their own responsibilities within the match.

Launched back in June 2020, the game became an instant hit in the esports scene. It concluded its second-ever VCT Champions tournament on September 18, 2022, with 16 of the world's top teams competing for a $1 million prize pool.

