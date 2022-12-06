How to access Valorant Flashback to know your 2022 stats

As the year comes to a close, Valorant Flashback has returned. As the name implies, Flashback examines the overall metrics of players from the previous year. Riot Games will send them out at the end of the year after compiling users' records.

The publisher previously let fans view their performances via the 2021 Flashback campaign. It sent them posters that included in-game information such as the most often used Agents, K/D ratio, total damage inflicted, matches played, and more.

This guide closely examines the process of accessing Valorant Flashback to track one's in-game statistics for 2022.

A guide to accessing Valorant Flashback in 2022

This time, users will receive detailed information on their Valorant performance for 2022. It will display not just their most used Agent but also the one which brought them immense success. It will also provide insight into their in-game achievements, such as the number of headshots landed and more.

All those who have opted for Valorant promotional elements by December 26 will receive personalized #VALFlashback emails with their overall in-game statistics, amazing achievements, crazy moments, and more.

However, if fans haven't yet signed up for promotional emails, they may do so by following the steps below:

Head to https://account.riotgames.com and log in Look for and click “COMMUNICATION PREFERENCES” on the left Then check the “Communications from Riot Games” box

Once completed, users will receive an email with a poster at the end of the year. With that said, please ensure that you have enabled marketing emails for the game account.

The email should arrive with the subject: "See how you stacked up last year," as seen in Flashback 2021. However, if users don't receive their email, make sure to check the Promotions or Spam inbox.

More about Valorant

Valorant is a first-person tactical shooter game. It involves two teams of five players competing using Agents. Each one possesses unique abilities that enable them to achieve the match's objectives.

The game is highly competitive, and players will often spend hours learning its different mechanisms, such as jiggle peeking, utility line-ups, and more. Gamers will often take the help of third-party services to keep track of their performance.

Being an esports title, each statistic and metric of one's time in matches enables thorough analysis and improvement. Flashback 2022 will share numerous such crucial statistics, along with achievements.

This is all there is to know about gaining access to one's statistics in 2022 via Flashback. Last year, these infographics generated a lot of buzz, as gamers shared their experiences and success on social media platforms.

