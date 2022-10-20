Valorant community disappointed as recent UI changes affect Agent utility lineups for Sova, Viper, and more

Valorant recently received a 5.08 patch marking the beginning of Episode 5 Act 3. This final Act brought a host of new additions and changes to the title along with a new skin collection called 'Ion 2.0'. While fans love the latest Agent 'Harbor' and the new Battlepass, the UI overhaul has fans disappointed.

Valorant is a first-person tactical shooter title launched back in 2020, where two teams of five-players-a-side compete against each other using 'Agents' who possess unique powers and capabilities. Many of these Agents such as Sova, Viper, and Killjoy rely on 'lineups' that allow them to make use of their utilities in certain areas on the map while being away from such spots.

This article explores the reasons behind the criticism of the new user interface in Valorant due to it messing up the Agent lineups.

Everything players need to know about the Valorant Patch 5.08 UI overhaul and how it is affecting Agent utility lineups

The 5.08 patch introduces a new user-interface, and these changes are most prominent on the home screen itself, where a list of different options are now introduced. Previously, these tabs were positioned horizontally alongside the 'Play' button.

Apart from the home screen, the lobby and the in-game HUD have also received an update. While fans have appreciated the clean look of the latest user-interface, they have found that the changes to the HUD have led to players not being able to use their lineups correctly.

Twitter user daonlydagger reported that all their lineups are now messed up due to the latest patch. Their HUD keeps changing and is unable to execute perfect line ups. All previously learned lineups have been rendered futile as their HUD isn't consistent.

King @KingFPS__ uhhh did they literally just nerf sova lineups, the boxes for the shock dart and recon thing are changed and are slightly wider so like half my lineups are just wrong now very cool riot thanks (2nd picture is what it looked like just yesterday) and no i didnt change res uhhh did they literally just nerf sova lineups, the boxes for the shock dart and recon thing are changed and are slightly wider so like half my lineups are just wrong now very cool riot thanks (2nd picture is what it looked like just yesterday) and no i didnt change res https://t.co/BDHneLyQay

Another user, KingFPS, via their Twitter handle expressed concern. KingFPS blames Riot for the recent changes to the size of the HUD boxes. However, they reported them being wide instead of them changing with time. As a result, their Short Dart and Recon lineups did not hit the right spots.

RAINMAKER @RAINMAKER_fps @KingFPS__ I tried leaving my mouse in the same spot and even changing between guns and the bow makes the box move a bit, idk what they did lol @KingFPS__ I tried leaving my mouse in the same spot and even changing between guns and the bow makes the box move a bit, idk what they did lol

Rainmaker also expressed similar troubles. They claim to have left the mouse stationery and while switching between weapons and the Sova bow, their HUD elements shift sizes. Rainmaker is an ex-professional Valorant player for Infinity.

How has it affected lineups?

Players generally depend on various indicators on the map's surface or their HUD to accurately align their lineups. As these are consistent indicators and unlikely to change, they are a perfect measure to accurately lineup any utility. However, these user-interface updates have resulted in a change to the size of the Agent's HUD elements. This has left players unable to properly execute their utility lineups. The most affected agents are Sova and Viper.

Sova and Viper generally use their lineups for numerous post-plant scenarios that allow them to get free kills and easy round wins.

The Valorant 5.08 patch, though, has been well received by the community. The new Agent Harbor is quickly becoming a fan favorite due to the Controller's water bending abilities. However, out of all the latest changes introduced, Valorant's new user-interface remains controversial.

