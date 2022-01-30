How to access Valorant Flashback to know 2021 stats?

Valorant Flashback reveals in-game performance statistics of players from the previous year. The game has become one of the top competitive FPS (first-person shooter) titles since its release in 2020. Reviewing their overall performance helps players develop their skills and know more about their gameplay statistics, including KDA ratio ((kills + assists)/ deaths), win rate, headshot percentage and more.

Last year, Riot Games bought in YR1 stats for the players, providing a summary of their performance in the game's first year in order to help them improve. With this data, players can get a brief idea of where they stand, skill-wise.

Step-by-step guide to access Valorant Flashback

You can compare your 2020 and 2021 performances in Valorant to get an idea of the improvements that you have made. Details such as average damage dealt, win rate, KDA ratio, headshots scored and more from the previous year can be obtained through it.

Valorant Flashback can be accessed through emails. To find all the statistical data, follow these steps:

Log in to the email account which is registered with your Riot Games account. Go to the Promotion tab after opening the email page. Check the inbox and find an email from the official Valorant email address with the subject line: "See how you stacked up last year." Click on it to open, and find all the gameplay statistics provided.

Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info @ValorLeaks If you are looking for your Flashback, check out your email. They might still be sending out if you haven't gotten yours! If you are looking for your Flashback, check out your email. They might still be sending out if you haven't gotten yours!

In case you didn't receive this email, you have to adjust your Riot Games communication settings. To do so, follow these steps:

Log into the Riot Games' Account Management website. Select the Communication Preferences tab on the left side of the page. Click on the check box to enable "Communication from Riot Games" to receive the mail and more future updates.

You can easily access this information in their emails. The data can also be shared on your social handles to let others know about your in-game achievements. Riot Games has always tried to motivate its players in this manner and help them improve.

