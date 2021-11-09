Top 5 players with highest headshot percentages in Valorant FSL Elite

Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers FSL Elite has recently come to an end as Alter Ego Celeste took home the crown. The team beat Mad Army in the Grandfinals with a 3-1 scoreline in the best-of-five series.

Indian team VLT Asteria also represented the South Asian region in the tournament. However, it took an early exit from the competition after losing to Renatus White in the Lower Bracket Round 2 tie.

But there is still something to cherish for Indian Valorant fans and VLT Asteria. VLT Asteria's captain and IGL Shreya "ShreyUwU" Prasad and Akanksha "muffinloop" Sukhramani are among the top five players with the highest headshot percentage in FSL Elite.

FSL.GG @Fsl_GG



We have our top 5 headshot% players here and they did not disappoint at all!

A whooping 32% HS by ShreyUwU?! 🤯



𝘤𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵...!



ShreyUwU and Muffinloop score the first and fourth highest headshot percentages in FSL Elite

Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers FSL Elite was the chance for the female Valorant players of SEA region to show their skill on the biggest stage. Teams and players have taken the opportunity and given their all to be champions.

VLT Asteria's Shreya "ShreyUwU" Prasad secured the top spot on the list of players with the highest headshot percentage by hitting a whopping 32% headshots in the FSL Elite.

Whereas her teammate Akanksha "muffinloop" Sukhramani was not far behind and secured fourth place for hitting 29% headshots in the same tournament. Both were top performers for their teams in the recently concluded Game Changers FSL Elite.

However, Aricat Aresta's Alyssa and Noxy were the second and third in the list by hitting 31% and 30% headshots respectively. Whereas TC Arise' Capricious' was the fifth on the list with 28% headshots.

ShreyUwU and Muffinloop were both in excellent form in the tournament. Though their team failed to perform in the FSL Elite, they were brilliant individually.

Indian Valorant esports is growing rapidly and getting increased recognition worldwide. While Global Esports' Ganesh "SK Rossi" Gangadhar is receiving appreciation worldwide, VLT Asteria's ShreyUwU and Muffinloop are also making India proud with their skills and gameplay.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan