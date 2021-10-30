VLT Asteria are out of Valorant Championship Tour Game Changers FSL Elite after losing to Renatus White

VLT Asteria's Valorant Championship Tour Game Changers FSL Elite journey has ended after losing to Singapore's Renatus White this morning.

VLT Asteria tried their best to come up top against their opposition but failed to do so. The Indian side lost their best-of-three series 2-0 to get knocked out of the competition.

VLT Asteria exits Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers FSL Elite after heartbreaking defeat

VLT Asteria started their Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers FSL Elite campaign with a loss to Nigma Galaxy Female and dropped to the Lower-Bracket. However, they came back strongly and defeated Big Scythe to keep their tournament dream alive.

Meanwhile, Renatus White kickstarted their campaign with a dominating victory over Aricat Asresta. However, they fell short in the next game against Alter Ego Celeste and dropped to the Lower-Bracket.

VLT Asteria and Renatus White met in a best-of-three series to stay in the competition. The latter was a dominant force in the matchup between the two sides from the very start of the game.

The Singaporean side took some quick rounds in their favor at the start of the match on Haven. However, VLT Asteria responded strongly to cover up their initial flaws. They failed to continue the momentum in the second half and lost the match with a 13-6 scoreline.

After winning the first map on Haven, Renatus White was more confident before going to the second map on Ascent. They started the game once again in a dominant fashion.

However, VLT Asteria tried to respond in the second half, but that was not enough to defeat their opponents.

FSL.GG @Fsl_GG



#VALORANT #FSL Sadly, with this loss means that VLT Asteria is out of FSL Elite 😔 They've definitely put up a good fight! We're sure that this wont be the end for them and looking forward to more of VLT Asteria in the near future! #VCTGameChangers SEA #VCTGameChangers Elite #FSL Sadly, with this loss means that VLT Asteria is out of FSL Elite 😔 They've definitely put up a good fight! We're sure that this wont be the end for them and looking forward to more of VLT Asteria in the near future!#VALORANT #VCTGameChangersSEA #VCTGameChangers #FSLElite #FSL https://t.co/MwoAHyJURp

With this win, Renatus White has survived and stayed in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers FSL Elite tournament. They will now face the winner between Nigma Galaxy Female and TC Arise in the Lower Bracket round 3 tie.

BriTSy @BriTSy_y

We could've done better.

A better team wins in the end.

More positivity

More motivation

More goals

Many more to come ✌️

#feelthevelocity #VCT The 5/6 position is not bad at all in VCT Game Changers SEA 2021 (Main event).We could've done better.A better team wins in the end.More positivityMore motivationMore goalsMany more to come ✌️ The 5/6 position is not bad at all in VCT Game Changers SEA 2021 (Main event).We could've done better.A better team wins in the end.More positivity More motivationMore goals Many more to come ✌️#feelthevelocity #VCT https://t.co/0wFOtKq1xp

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, VLT Asteria's journey in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers FSL Elite has ended. Their loss shook Indian Valorant fans, but they were eventually proud of their performance side on the global stage.

Edited by Ravi Iyer