Valorant Champions Tour - Game Changers SEA FSL Elite: Qualified teams, schedule, livestream, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite is all set to start on October 23.
Riot has always focused on the growth of female esports players in Valorant. To ensure that they come up with Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers events across various regions where female Valorant professionals can showcase their skills. FSL Elite is a Game Changers event for SEA teams.
Fans are ready to enjoy rivalries between some of the top SEA sides starting this Saturday. A total of eight teams will compete for glory.
Everything to know about Valorant Champions Tour - Game Changers SEA FSL Elite
The Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite is the final event of the year-long Game Changers tournament where the top teams of SEA will compete to be the best in the region.
All eight qualified teams for the SEA FSL Elite are:
- Alter Ego Celestè
- Nigma Galaxy Female
- Renatus White
- Aricat.Aresta
- TC Arise
- BIG SCYTHE
- Mad Army
- VLT Asteria
VLT Asteria is the only South Asian and Indian team competing in the FSL Elite starting tomorrow.
Schedule and bracket
The upcoming SEA FSL Elite will be played in a double-elimination format. Here is the schedule for the tournament:
October 23, 2021
- 08:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: VLT Asteria vs Nigma Galaxy Female
- 11:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Mad Army vs BIG SCYTHE
- 14:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Alter Ego Celestè vs TC Arise
- 17:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Renatus White vs Aricat.Aresta
October 24, 2021
- 08:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD
- 11:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD
- 14:30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD
- 17:30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD
October 30, 2021
- 08:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD
- 11:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD
- 14:30 IST- Upper Bracket Finals: TBD
- 17:30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD
October 31, 2021
- 08:30 IST- Lower Bracket Final: TBD
- 12:30 IST- Grand Finals: TBD
Livestream: Where to watch
Fans can enjoy all the matches as they will be broadcast live on the FSL's Twitch channel.