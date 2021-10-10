"The hardest thing for Asteria was to play without any support": Shreya after signing for Velocity Gaming 

Velocity Gaming announced the signings of Team Asteria today through their social media handles. The Indian organization has acquired the Valorant roster of Asteria ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA: FSL Elite.

The Instagram post of the announcement read:

'The one that has been awaited for long. The one that you were never ready enough for. From the Greek Deities and Goddesses, comes a Titaness of oracles, of prophetic dreams, named Asteria. A team of sheer tenacity, and class, with only one aim - TO BE THE BEST. We present to you, VLT x Asteria.'

Velocity Gaming gives us the opportunity which was needed: Shreya "ShreyUwU" Prasad

The announcement came just two weeks before the start of the FSL Elite and it left all the members of Asteria delighted ahead of the big event.

Sportskeeda Esports has reached out to the captain and the IGL of VLT x Asteria, Shreya "ShreyUwU" Prasad after the announcement was made this evening. Shreya said,

"The hardest thing we’ve had to do is play without any support and VLT gives us the opportunity to come true."

VLT x Asteria will participate in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA: FSL Elite later this month:

Asteria is a Valorant team from South Asia featuring five female players who have recently qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA: FSL Elite. The team consists of the following players:

Shreya "ShreyUwU" Prasad

Iqra Rauf "Britsy" Khan

Akanksha "Muffinloop" Sukhramani

Neha "Casper" Sottany

Saloni "Meow16K" Pawar

Jeli

Asteria qualified for FSL Elite after finishing second in the FSL Wildcard tournament. They defeated Lightality Estelle in the Lower Bracket Final to secure the spot in the main event. Asteria will represent the South Asian region in the upcoming FSL Elite which will start on October 23rd.

Also Read

Velocity Gaming has come forward to support the team in the upcoming FSL Elite and has decided to associate with Asteria. The team will now be known as VLT x Asteria and FSL Elite will be their first tournament as a part of Velocity Gaming.

It will be interesting to see how the team performs under the banner of Velocity Gaming in the upcoming tournaments.

Registrations for Dell's Valorant tournament are now open. Participate & get a chance to win prizes!

Edited by Danyal Arabi