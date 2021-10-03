Indian Valorant team Asteria qualifies to VCT Game Changers SEA Elite after winning FSL Open Wildcard

Asteria, an Indian female Valorant esports team, qualified for the VCT Game Changers SEA Elite after winning the FSL Open Wildcard earlier today.

Since its introduction by Riot Games earlier in February 2021, Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers has created opportunities for professional female esports players from all over the globe. Asteria has proven its dominance in the South Asian Valorant esports scene with this performance.

In the VCT Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard Playoffs, Asteria defeated Lightality Estelle in the Lower Bracket Finals with a scoreline of 3-1. They made it to the Elite tournament, along with the MAD Army, to whom they lost earlier in the Upper Bracket Final.

Asteria dominates the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard Playoffs

Asteria started off their VCT Game Changers SEA - FSL Open Wildcard Playoffs journey without dropping a single map in their first two matches against G9 and Komorebi Hearts, respectively. However, in the Upper Bracket Final face off against MAD Army, they lost 1-3 in a best-of-five series.

This got them into battle against Lightality Estelle in the Lower Bracket Finals to grab the last spot in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA Elite tournament.

It was a tough fight for Asteria against Lightality Estelle. Even though they lost the third map, Ascent, with a 8-13 score, they came out victorious on the other three maps, Haven (13-6), Split (13-5), and Icebox (13-2).

Asteria will now face the following Valorant teams who have qualified for the VCT Game Changers SEA Elite tournament:

Alter Ego Celestè

Nigma Galaxy Female

Renatus White

Aricat Aresta

TC Arise

BIG SCYTHE

MAD Army

The South Asian Valorant scene has received a massive boost in the past few months after the Riot Games collaborated with NODWIN Gaming and organized the Valorant Conquerors Championship.

Also Read

Previously, it was Global Esports from India who won VCC in August 2021, and locked their spot in VCT APAC Last Chance Qualifier. Now, Asteria has grabbed the opportunity to represent the region on an international stage, at VCT Game Changers SEA Elite.

FSL Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA Elite will start on October 23, 2021. South Asian Valorant fans, especially those from India, are excited to see Asteria representing the region on an international stage.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far