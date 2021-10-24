VLT Asteria defeats Big Scythe in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite

After losing to Nigma Galaxy Female in their debut match of Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite, the Indian team, VLT Asteria, came back today by defeating Big Scythe by a score of (2-0).

VLT Asteria, the all-female Valorant roster of Velocity Gaming, is the only Indian team to make their way to the VCT Game Changer SEA FSL Elite. Yesterday in their first match against the Philippines team, Nigma Galaxy Female, VLT Asteria faced defeat by a score of (2-0), which knocked them into the lower brackets.

VLT Asteria returns to the lower bracket of the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite

Asteria qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FSL Elite through wildcard qualifiers. The team came second in Group A of the Wildcards and made their way to the playoffs. They performed consistently and managed to secure their place in the Elite.

Big Scythe qualified for the tournament through overtime, where they came third. Previously, VLT Asteria and Big Scythe have not faced each other in either Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers or another Valorant tournament. Both teams lost their first VCT Game Changers SEA FSL Elite by (2-0). Therefore, going into the match, the probability of winning was a toss-up, as both teams were on a level playing field.

Going into the first map, Ascent, Big Scythe took an early lead, but VLT Asteria soon leveled the score. Big Scythe retook the lead by winning seven rounds, two before the side swap and five after a back-to-back. However, VLT Asteria made a comeback and won six rounds back-to-back, winning the first map by a close score of (13-11).

At the start of the second map, Big Scythe again took the lead. But VLT Asteria recovered quickly from the early round loss and ended the first half with a three-round lead.

Even though Big Scythe put up a tough fight, VLT Asteria took the second map by (13-8) and secured their position in the VCT Game Changers SEA FSL Elite. Since VLT Asteria won (2-0), the third map, Bind, was foregone. Consequently, Big Scythe was knocked out of the tournament.

VLT Asteria’s next match in the Valorant Champions Tour Game Changers SEA FLS Elite will be against the loser of the Upper Semifinals, on October 30, 2021, at 8:30 pm IST.

