How to get Valorant YR1 stats on your email if you have missed it on first round

Valorant has had a very successful run ever since their release back in June last year. To celebrate their first year anniversary, Riot Games introduced their YR1 event in Valorant.

In 2021, Valorant managed to keep its name as one the most popular FPS games right now. Currently, the franchise has a player base of more than 14 million active players monthly.

To start off their journey into their second year, Valorant has already released Episode 3 Act 1 of the game. This update introduces new agent KAY/O, many skin bundles, and event pass.

The celebration doesn’t end with this only with a new update. Riot Games sent players their YR1 stats to their registered email. This email contains all the information on the number of matches won, K/D, headshots, body shots, leg shots, and total damage done during their first year.

How to get Valorant YR1 stats

It is natural for players wanting to see their performance report. However, not most of the players seem to have gotten these stats on their email. Players feel confused as to why some people received their stats on their email, while others didn’t.

Players were confused as to why they received nothing in their email. The issue had been noticed by Valorant and gave the solution on Twitter. The solution to the problem is as follows:

Firstly, players have to log into their account at account.riotgames.com website.

Players need to make sure their email is verified. If not, they have to verify their email first.

On opening their account, players need to head over to the Communication Preferences tab.

Under the Communication Preferences, a check box will appear labeled as “Communications from Riot Games” and enable by checking it.

Players who missed their chance at getting their personalized stats from Valorant can rejoice, as Valorant plans on doing a second round for these players. If by chance any play misses getting the stats on Round 2, the Valorant developer might try to do something about it.

It is unknown how long Valorant will keep up with this distribution of game stats. However, players value the efforts made by the developers on this matter.

