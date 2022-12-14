Esports Awards 2022 Finals: List of winners across categories

The Esports Awards 2022 took place at the Resorts World in Las Vegas. The award ceremony honored and celebrated personalities and their achievements across the world of esports.
It was the sixth iteration of the Esports Awards, an event dedicated to showcasing top-class performance and innovation from players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities within the scene.
From Esports Awards Content Creator of the Year to Esports Awards Game of the Year, we look at the Esports Awards winners across all categories.
Esports Awards Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022
The most prestigious award at the Esports Awards is that of Lifetime Achievement, a title presented to the most honorable of personalities across the world of esports for their unbridled contributions.
The Esports Awards Class of 2022 is as follows:
- Dennis 'Thresh' Fong
- Emil 'Heaton' Christensen
- Daniel ‘OGRE1’ Ryan
- Tom ‘OGRE2’ Ryan
- Morgan Romine
- Alexander Garfield
- Jason Lake
Here's a look at the Esports Awards 2022 nominees and winners.
Esports Awards 2022 all winners across all categories
This year, the Esports Awards 2022 nominated personalities and brands in more than 30 categories across the world of esports. That said, here are all the nominees and winners of the Esports Awards 2022.
Esports Colour Caster of the Year
Winner:
- Chad 'SPUNJ' Burchill
- Andrew 'Vedius' Day
- Michael 'hypoc' Robins
- Isaac 'Azael' Cummings-Bentley
- Matt 'Mr X' Morello
- Niclas ‘Pengu’ Mouritzen
- Andy ‘Bravo’ Dudynsky
- Thomas 'Chance' Ashworth
- James ‘Jamesbot’ Villar
- Trent ‘TrentPax’ MacKenzie
- Daniel Ray ‘Artosis’ Stemkoski
Esports Desk Analyst of the Year
Winner: Jessica 'JessGOAT' Bolden
- Emily Rand
- Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont
- Anthony 'NAMELESS' Wheeler
- Jessica 'JessGOAT' Bolden
- Mimi 'aEvilcat' Wermcrantz
- Alyssa ‘Allycxt’ Parker
- Jacob 'Pimp' Winneche
- Janko 'YNk' Paunović
- Mike 'Gregan' Ellis
- Jonathan 'Reinforce' Larsson
- Avery 'SVG' Silverman
Esports Host of the Year
Winner:
- Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- James 'Dash' Patterson
- Caleb 'WavePunk' Simmons
- Lottie Van-Praag
- Yinsu 'Yinsu' Collins
- Ana Paula ‘Ana Xisdê’ Cardoso
- James Banks
- Freya 'Freya' Spiers
- Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden
Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year
Winner:
- Lauren 'Pansy' Scott
- Alex 'Machine' Richardson
- BrunoClash
- Clayton 'CaptainFlowers' Raines
- Miles Ross
- Victoria ‘VikkiKitty’ Perez
- Parker 'INTERRO' Mackay
- Mark 'Onset' Hatcher
- Mitch 'Uber' Leslie
- Joey 'Jorby' Ahrens
- Owen 'ODPixel' Davies
Esports Team of the Year
Winner:
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- LOUD (Valorant)
- Los Angeles Thieves (Call of Duty)
- Team BDS (Rocket League)
- Nova Esports (PUBG Mobile)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Los Angeles Gladiators (Overwatch)
- PSG.LGD (Dota 2)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- LoL Wildcard
- Dota Wildcard
Esports Organisation of the Year
Winner:
- 100 Thieves
- LOUD
- FaZe Clan
- FURIA Esports
- G2 Esports
- OpTic Gaming
- Team Liquid
- Cloud9
- Nova Esports
- Evil Geniuses
- T1
Esports Coach of the Year
Winner: Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi
- Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström
- Chet 'Chet' Singh
- Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren
- Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi
- Matthew 'Satthew' Ackermann
- Zhang ‘xiao8’ Ning
- Go 'Score' Dong-bin
- Maxwell Alexander 'Max Waldo' Waldo
- Diogo José ‘Jebuz’ Fernandes de Jésus
- Théo 'Mew' Ponzoni
Esports PC Rookie of the Year
Winner: Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov
- Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov
- Felipe' Less' Basso
- Emir 'Alfajer' Beder
- Joseph Joon 'jojopyun' Pyun
- Ammar 'ATF' Al-Assaf
- Jacob 'valyn' Batio
- William ‘Spoit’ Löfstedt
- Kim 'ZEST' Hyun-Woo
- Huang 'Wayward' Ren-Xing
Esports PC Player of the Year
Winner:
- Jaccob 'yay' Whiteaker
- Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken
- Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon
- Andrey ‘Shao’ Kiprsky
- Illya ‘Yatoro’ Mulyarchuk
- Zhang ‘Faith_bian’ Ruida
- Andrei ‘Odoamne’ Pascu
- Jacob 'HisWattson' McMillin
- Jaime 'Cyber' Ramos
- Cho 'Maru' Seong-ju
Esports Controller Rookie of the Year
Winner: Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein
- Amer 'Pred' Zulbeari
- Matías ‘Scorpionprocs’ Martínez
- Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein
- Adam 'Bound' Gray
- Axel 'vatira' Touret
- Emre ‘EmreYilmaz’ Yilmaz
- UMISHO
Esports Controller Player of the Year
Winner:
- Kenneth 'Kenny' Williams
- Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein
- Yan ‘yanxnz’ Xisto Nolasco
- Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ López Pérez
- Matthew 'FormaL' Piper
- Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez
- McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel
- Derek 'iDom' Ruffin
- Umut 'Umut' Gültekin
- Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose
Esports Mobile Player of the Year
Winner:
- Ceng 'Order' Zehai
- Luan 'Lost' Souza
- An 'Long' Xulong
- Mohamed 'Mohamed Light' Tarek
- Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva
- Sitetampo
- Eman' EMANN' Sangco
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
Winner:
- Logitech
- Red Bull
- Intel
- Verizon
- Monster Energy
- Gucci
- Kit Kat
- Nike
Esports Coverage Platform of the Year
Winner: Dexerto
- Sports Business Journal
- Esportsmaniacos
- HLTV.org
- SiegeGG
- Dot Esports
- Juked
- Liquipedia
- Dexerto
- Esports Insider
Esports Hardware Provider of the Year
Winner: Logitech
- Logitech
- Intel
- Razer
- NVIDIA
- Alienware
- Corsair
- HyperX
- SCUF Gaming
- ASUS ROG
- SteelSeries
- Battle Beaver
- AMD
Esports Journalist of the Year
Winner: Ashley Kang
- Ashley Kang
- Kevin Hitt
- Chandy Teixeira
- Richard Lewis
- Adam Fitch
- Jacob Wolf
- Brieuc ‘LEC Wooloo’ Seeger
- Antonio Yuste
- Liz Richardson
- George Geddes
- Luis Mira
- Cecilia D'Anastasio
Esports Publisher of the Year
Winner: Riot Games
- Riot Games
- Valve
- Psyonix
- Garena
- Epic Games
- Tencent
- Ubisoft
- PUBG Studios
- EA
Esports Supporting Service of the Year
Winner: Esports Engine
- Esports Engine
- The Story Mob
- ESG Law
- Character Select Agency
- New Level Recruiting
- Paper Crowns
- Aftershock Media Group
- United Talent Agency
- Prodigy Agency
- Evolved Talent Agency
Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year
Winner: Riot Games
- Riot Games
- Garena
- Esports Engine
- LVP
- BLAST Premier
- Beyond the Summit
- PGL Esports
- ESL Gaming
- FACEIT
Esports Apparel of the Year
Winner: 100 Thieves
- TSM
- 100 Thieves
- FaZe Clan
- Team Liquid
- FlyQuest
- G2 Esports
- Cloud9
- Fnatic
- OpTic Gaming
- Team Vitality
Esports Cosplay of the Year
Winner:
- LittleJem
- Inastes_tear
- Anaelic
- Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Har_Fie
- Skydaddi
- Peyton Cosplay
- Romu
- Anna Veber
- Larissa Rochefort
Esports Creative of the Year
Winner:
- Caroline Parker-Stark
- Roma Bib
- Tiago ‘Liquid Enigma’ Paixao
- Euller Araujo
- Gregory 'SesoHQ' Ortiz
- Ella Pravetz
- Jay Braga
- Christian Skimmeland
Esports Creative Piece of the Year
Winner: The Bellhop
- FATALE: Coming for the Crown
- The Bellhop
- WATCH US FOLLOW US
- Become the Nightmare
- Together We Rise
- The Topfather
- TOMORROW WE FIGHT
- Immortals
- Blast Premier Spring 2022 Posters
Esports Creative Team of the Year
Winner: LOUD
- 100 Thieves
- LOUD
- Paper Crowns
- Team Liquid
- G2 Esports
- OpTic Gaming
- Team Vitality
- Sentinels
- AOE Creative
- North Studio
- MAD Lions
Esports Collegiate Program of the Year
Winner: University of Hawaii
- Boise State University
- Maryville University
- University of Hawaii
- University of Warwick
- Illinois State University
- Northwood University
- University of St. Thomas
- Grand Canyon University
- University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- Southern University
Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year
Winner: Christine Fan
- Kevin Hoang
- Justin Banusing
- Jack Fenton
- Adam Antor
- Sergio 'Physix' Brack
- Daniel Clerke
- Yugina Yun
- Nyle Sky Kauweloa, PhD
- Christine Fan
- Ryan Johnson
Esports Content Creator of the Year
Winner:
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- Jared 'SunlessKhan' Zook
- Ashley Kang
- Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto
- Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen
- Brian ‘BananaSlamJamma’ Canavan
- Juan 'Hungrybox' Debiedma
- Mohan 'Launders' Govindasamy
- Christian 'IWDominate' Rivera
Esports Content Series of the Year
Winner:
- The Story Of… (theScore esports)
- The Process – OpTic Gaming
- T1 The Locker Room
- G2 Voicecomms
- The Eavesdrop Podcast
- Backstory – Karmine Corp x Red Bull
- OG — Road to the International
- Players
Esports Game of the Year
Winner:
- League of Legends
- Valorant
- CS:GO
- Rocket League
- Dota 2
- Free Fire
- Apex Legends
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Fortnite
Esports Mobile Game of the Year
Winner:
- Free Fire
- PUBG Mobile
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Pokemon Unite
- Arena of Valor
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Brawl Stars
Esports Personality of the Year
Winner:
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
- Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez
- Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba
- Naman' Mortal' Sandeep Mathur
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok
- Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Nicolle ‘Cherrygumms’ Merhy
- Charlie' MoistCr1TiKaL' White Jr.
- Bruno "Nobru' Goes
Streamer of the Year
Winner:
- Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba
- Ibai Llanos
- Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter
- Asmongold
- Tarik' tarik' Celik
- Kamel' Kameto' Kebir
- Tyler ‘loltyler1’ Steinkamp
- Timothy' TimTheTatman' Betar
- Guy' DrDisrespect' Beahm IV
- QTCinderella
- David ‘TheGrefg’ Cànovas Martinez
- Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff
Content Group of the Year
Winner:
- 100 Thieves
- FaZe Clan
- OTK
- G4TV
- Tribo Gaules
- OfflineTV
- Full Squad Gaming
- Team Summertime
- S8ul Esports
- LOUD
