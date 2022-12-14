Create

Esports Awards 2022 Finals: List of winners across categories

By Suryadeepto Sengupta
Modified Dec 14, 2022 10:02 AM IST
The Esports Awards 2022 (Image via Esports Awards)
The Esports Awards 2022 (Image via Esports Awards)

The Esports Awards 2022 took place at the Resorts World in Las Vegas. The award ceremony honored and celebrated personalities and their achievements across the world of esports.

It was the sixth iteration of the Esports Awards, an event dedicated to showcasing top-class performance and innovation from players, teams, media, hardware providers, games, events, and personalities within the scene.

From Esports Awards Content Creator of the Year to Esports Awards Game of the Year, we look at the Esports Awards winners across all categories.

Esports Awards Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022

The most prestigious award at the Esports Awards is that of Lifetime Achievement, a title presented to the most honorable of personalities across the world of esports for their unbridled contributions.

The Esports Awards Class of 2022 is as follows:

  • Dennis 'Thresh' Fong
  • Emil 'Heaton' Christensen
  • Daniel ‘OGRE1’ Ryan
  • Tom ‘OGRE2’ Ryan
  • Morgan Romine
  • Alexander Garfield
  • Jason Lake

Here's a look at the Esports Awards 2022 nominees and winners.

Esports Awards 2022 all winners across all categories

This year, the Esports Awards 2022 nominated personalities and brands in more than 30 categories across the world of esports. That said, here are all the nominees and winners of the Esports Awards 2022.

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Winner:

  • Chad 'SPUNJ' Burchill
  • Andrew 'Vedius' Day
  • Michael 'hypoc' Robins
  • Isaac 'Azael' Cummings-Bentley
  • Matt 'Mr X' Morello
  • Niclas ‘Pengu’ Mouritzen
  • Andy ‘Bravo’ Dudynsky
  • Thomas 'Chance' Ashworth
  • James ‘Jamesbot’ Villar
  • Trent ‘TrentPax’ MacKenzie
  • Daniel Ray ‘Artosis’ Stemkoski

Esports Desk Analyst of the Year

Winner: Jessica 'JessGOAT' Bolden

  • Emily Rand
  • Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont
  • Anthony 'NAMELESS' Wheeler
  • Jessica 'JessGOAT' Bolden
  • Mimi 'aEvilcat' Wermcrantz
  • Alyssa ‘Allycxt’ Parker
  • Jacob 'Pimp' Winneche
  • Janko 'YNk' Paunović
  • Mike 'Gregan' Ellis
  • Jonathan 'Reinforce' Larsson
  • Avery 'SVG' Silverman

Esports Host of the Year

Winner:

  • Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
  • Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
  • James 'Dash' Patterson
  • Caleb 'WavePunk' Simmons
  • Lottie Van-Praag
  • Yinsu 'Yinsu' Collins
  • Ana Paula ‘Ana Xisdê’ Cardoso
  • James Banks
  • Freya 'Freya' Spiers
  • Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden

Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year

Winner:

  • Lauren 'Pansy' Scott
  • Alex 'Machine' Richardson
  • BrunoClash
  • Clayton 'CaptainFlowers' Raines
  • Miles Ross
  • Victoria ‘VikkiKitty’ Perez
  • Parker 'INTERRO' Mackay
  • Mark 'Onset' Hatcher
  • Mitch 'Uber' Leslie
  • Joey 'Jorby' Ahrens
  • Owen 'ODPixel' Davies

Esports Team of the Year

Winner:

  • FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
  • LOUD (Valorant)
  • Los Angeles Thieves (Call of Duty)
  • Team BDS (Rocket League)
  • Nova Esports (PUBG Mobile)
  • Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
  • Los Angeles Gladiators (Overwatch)
  • PSG.LGD (Dota 2)
  • T1 (League of Legends)
  • LoL Wildcard
  • Dota Wildcard

Esports Organisation of the Year

Winner:

  • 100 Thieves
  • LOUD
  • FaZe Clan
  • FURIA Esports
  • G2 Esports
  • OpTic Gaming
  • Team Liquid
  • Cloud9
  • Nova Esports
  • Evil Geniuses
  • T1

Esports Coach of the Year

Winner: Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi

  • Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström
  • Chet 'Chet' Singh
  • Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren
  • Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi
  • Matthew 'Satthew' Ackermann
  • Zhang ‘xiao8’ Ning
  • Go 'Score' Dong-bin
  • Maxwell Alexander 'Max Waldo' Waldo
  • Diogo José ‘Jebuz’ Fernandes de Jésus
  • Théo 'Mew' Ponzoni

Esports PC Rookie of the Year

Winner: Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov

  • Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov
  • Felipe' Less' Basso
  • Emir 'Alfajer' Beder
  • Joseph Joon 'jojopyun' Pyun
  • Ammar 'ATF' Al-Assaf
  • Jacob 'valyn' Batio
  • William ‘Spoit’ Löfstedt
  • Kim 'ZEST' Hyun-Woo
  • Huang 'Wayward' Ren-Xing

Esports PC Player of the Year

Winner:

  • Jaccob 'yay' Whiteaker
  • Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken
  • Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
  • Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon
  • Andrey ‘Shao’ Kiprsky
  • Illya ‘Yatoro’ Mulyarchuk
  • Zhang ‘Faith_bian’ Ruida
  • Andrei ‘Odoamne’ Pascu
  • Jacob 'HisWattson' McMillin
  • Jaime 'Cyber' Ramos
  • Cho 'Maru' Seong-ju

Esports Controller Rookie of the Year

Winner: Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein

  • Amer 'Pred' Zulbeari
  • Matías ‘Scorpionprocs’ Martínez
  • Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein
  • Adam 'Bound' Gray
  • Axel 'vatira' Touret
  • Emre ‘EmreYilmaz’ Yilmaz
  • UMISHO

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Winner:

  • Kenneth 'Kenny' Williams
  • Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein
  • Yan ‘yanxnz’ Xisto Nolasco
  • Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ López Pérez
  • Matthew 'FormaL' Piper
  • Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez
  • McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel
  • Derek 'iDom' Ruffin
  • Umut 'Umut' Gültekin
  • Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Winner:

  • Ceng 'Order' Zehai
  • Luan 'Lost' Souza
  • An 'Long' Xulong
  • Mohamed 'Mohamed Light' Tarek
  • Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva
  • Sitetampo
  • Eman' EMANN' Sangco

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Winner:

  • Logitech
  • Red Bull
  • Intel
  • Verizon
  • Monster Energy
  • Gucci
  • Kit Kat
  • Nike

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Winner: Dexerto

  • Sports Business Journal
  • Esportsmaniacos
  • HLTV.org
  • SiegeGG
  • Dot Esports
  • Juked
  • Liquipedia
  • Dexerto
  • Esports Insider

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

Winner: Logitech

  • Logitech
  • Intel
  • Razer
  • NVIDIA
  • Alienware
  • Corsair
  • HyperX
  • SCUF Gaming
  • ASUS ROG
  • SteelSeries
  • Battle Beaver
  • AMD

Esports Journalist of the Year

Winner: Ashley Kang

  • Ashley Kang
  • Kevin Hitt
  • Chandy Teixeira
  • Richard Lewis
  • Adam Fitch
  • Jacob Wolf
  • Brieuc ‘LEC Wooloo’ Seeger
  • Antonio Yuste
  • Liz Richardson
  • George Geddes
  • Luis Mira
  • Cecilia D'Anastasio

Esports Publisher of the Year

Winner: Riot Games

  • Riot Games
  • Valve
  • Psyonix
  • Garena
  • Epic Games
  • Tencent
  • Ubisoft
  • PUBG Studios
  • EA

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Winner: Esports Engine

  • Esports Engine
  • The Story Mob
  • ESG Law
  • Character Select Agency
  • New Level Recruiting
  • Paper Crowns
  • Aftershock Media Group
  • United Talent Agency
  • Prodigy Agency
  • Evolved Talent Agency

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year

Winner: Riot Games

  • Riot Games
  • Garena
  • Esports Engine
  • LVP
  • BLAST Premier
  • Beyond the Summit
  • PGL Esports
  • ESL Gaming
  • FACEIT

Esports Apparel of the Year

Winner: 100 Thieves

  • TSM
  • 100 Thieves
  • FaZe Clan
  • Team Liquid
  • FlyQuest
  • G2 Esports
  • Cloud9
  • Fnatic
  • OpTic Gaming
  • Team Vitality

Esports Cosplay of the Year

Winner:

  • LittleJem
  • Inastes_tear
  • Anaelic
  • Kinpatsu Cosplay
  • Har_Fie
  • Skydaddi
  • Peyton Cosplay
  • Romu
  • Anna Veber
  • Larissa Rochefort

Esports Creative of the Year

Winner:

  • Caroline Parker-Stark
  • Roma Bib
  • Tiago ‘Liquid Enigma’ Paixao
  • Euller Araujo
  • Gregory 'SesoHQ' Ortiz
  • Ella Pravetz
  • Jay Braga
  • Christian Skimmeland

Esports Creative Piece of the Year

Winner: The Bellhop

  • FATALE: Coming for the Crown
  • The Bellhop
  • WATCH US FOLLOW US
  • Become the Nightmare
  • Together We Rise
  • The Topfather
  • TOMORROW WE FIGHT
  • Immortals
  • Blast Premier Spring 2022 Posters

Esports Creative Team of the Year

Winner: LOUD

  • 100 Thieves
  • LOUD
  • Paper Crowns
  • Team Liquid
  • G2 Esports
  • OpTic Gaming
  • Team Vitality
  • Sentinels
  • AOE Creative
  • North Studio
  • MAD Lions

Esports Collegiate Program of the Year

Winner: University of Hawaii

  • Boise State University
  • Maryville University
  • University of Hawaii
  • University of Warwick
  • Illinois State University
  • Northwood University
  • University of St. Thomas
  • Grand Canyon University
  • University of North Carolina at Charlotte
  • Southern University

Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year

Winner: Christine Fan

  • Kevin Hoang
  • Justin Banusing
  • Jack Fenton
  • Adam Antor
  • Sergio 'Physix' Brack
  • Daniel Clerke
  • Yugina Yun
  • Nyle Sky Kauweloa, PhD
  • Christine Fan
  • Ryan Johnson

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Winner:

  • Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
  • Jared 'SunlessKhan' Zook
  • Ashley Kang
  • Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto
  • Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen
  • Brian ‘BananaSlamJamma’ Canavan
  • Juan 'Hungrybox' Debiedma
  • Mohan 'Launders' Govindasamy
  • Christian 'IWDominate' Rivera

Esports Content Series of the Year

Winner:

  • The Story Of… (theScore esports)
  • The Process – OpTic Gaming
  • T1 The Locker Room
  • G2 Voicecomms
  • The Eavesdrop Podcast
  • Backstory – Karmine Corp x Red Bull
  • OG — Road to the International
  • Players

Esports Game of the Year

Winner:

  • League of Legends
  • Valorant
  • CS:GO
  • Rocket League
  • Dota 2
  • Free Fire
  • Apex Legends
  • Rainbow Six Siege
  • Fortnite

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

Winner:

  • Free Fire
  • PUBG Mobile
  • League of Legends: Wild Rift
  • Pokemon Unite
  • Arena of Valor
  • Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  • Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Brawl Stars

Esports Personality of the Year

Winner:

  • Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
  • Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
  • Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
  • Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez
  • Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba
  • Naman' Mortal' Sandeep Mathur
  • Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok
  • Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag
  • Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
  • Nicolle ‘Cherrygumms’ Merhy
  • Charlie' MoistCr1TiKaL' White Jr.
  • Bruno "Nobru' Goes

Streamer of the Year

Winner:

  • Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba
  • Ibai Llanos
  • Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter
  • Asmongold
  • Tarik' tarik' Celik
  • Kamel' Kameto' Kebir
  • Tyler ‘loltyler1’ Steinkamp
  • Timothy' TimTheTatman' Betar
  • Guy' DrDisrespect' Beahm IV
  • QTCinderella
  • David ‘TheGrefg’ Cànovas Martinez
  • Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff

Content Group of the Year

Winner:

  • 100 Thieves
  • FaZe Clan
  • OTK
  • G4TV
  • Tribo Gaules
  • OfflineTV
  • Full Squad Gaming
  • Team Summertime
  • S8ul Esports
  • LOUD

For more Esports Awards coverage, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Suryadeepto Sengupta
