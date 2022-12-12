Esports Awards 2022 - All nominations across categories

The Esports Awards, arguably one of the most prestigious awards in the world of the competitive scene, is set to return this Tuesday, December 13, at Resorts World, Las Vegas, for a 2022 iteration. From Esports Awards Personality of the Year to Esports Awards Game of the Year, the event is set to celebrate the best achievements in the world of Esports.

This year's Esports Awards consist of 33 categories, including Esports Awards PC Player of the Year, Esports Awards Team of the Year, Esports Awards Content Creator of the Year, and most notably, Esports Awards Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022.

Fans can also catch the live show on December 13, 2022, from 6:00 pm PST / 9:00 pm EST / 3:00 am CET, on Esports Awards social media outlets, including YouTube and Twitch.

All the Esports Awards 2022 categories and the nominees

The Esports Awards has nominated several notable personalities, from casters to coaches to athletes, for different awards and organizations, and titles related to the esports world.

Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022

Dennis 'Thresh' Fong

Emil 'Heaton' Christensen

Daniel ‘OGRE1’ Ryan

Tom ‘OGRE2’ Ryan

Morgan Romine

Alexander Garfield

Jason Lake

Esports Colour Caster of the Year

Chad 'SPUNJ' Burchill

Andrew 'Vedius' Day

Michael' hypoc' Robins

Isaac 'Azael' Cummings-Bentley

Matt' Mr X' Morello

Niclas ‘Pengu’ Mouritzen

Andy ‘Bravo’ Dudynsky

Thomas 'Chance' Ashworth

James ‘Jamesbot’ Villar

Trent ‘TrentPax’ MacKenzie

Daniel Ray ‘Artosis’ Stemkoski

Esports Desk Analyst of the Year

Emily Rand

Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont

Anthony 'NAMELESS' Wheeler

Jessica' JessGOAT' Bolden

Mimi' aEvilcat' Wermcrantz

Alyssa ‘Allycxt’ Parker

Jacob' Pimp' Winneche

Janko 'YNk' Paunović

Mike 'Gregan' Ellis

Jonathan 'Reinforce' Larsson

Avery 'SVG' Silverman

Esports Host of the Year

Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

James 'Dash' Patterson

Caleb' WavePunk' Simmons

Lottie Van-Praag

Yinsu' Yinsu' Collins

Ana Paula ‘Ana Xisdê’ Cardoso

James Banks

Freya 'Freya' Spiers

Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden

Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year

Lauren 'Pansy' Scott

Alex' Machine' Richardson

BrunoClash

Clayton' CaptainFlowers' Raines

Miles Ross

Victoria ‘VikkiKitty’ Perez

Parker 'INTERRO' Mackay

Mark' Onset' Hatcher

Mitch 'Uber' Leslie

Joey 'Jorby' Ahrens

Owen 'ODPixel' Davies

Esports Team of the Year

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

LOUD (Valorant)

Los Angeles Thieves (Call of Duty)

Team BDS (Rocket League)

Nova Esports (PUBG Mobile)

Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Los Angeles Gladiators (Overwatch)

PSG.LGD (Dota 2)

T1 (League of Legends)

LoL Wildcard

Dota Wildcard

Esports Organisation of the Year

100 Thieves

LOUD

FaZe Clan

FURIA Esports

G2 Esports

OpTic Gaming

Team Liquid

Cloud9

Nova Esports

Evil Geniuses

T1

Esports Coach of the Year

Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström

Chet 'Chet' Singh

Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren

Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi

Matthew 'Satthew' Ackermann

Zhang ‘xiao8’ Ning

Go 'Score' Dong-bin

Maxwell Alexander' Max Waldo' Waldo

Diogo José ‘Jebuz’ Fernandes de Jésus

Théo 'Mew' Ponzoni

Esports PC Rookie of the Year

Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov

Felipe' Less' Basso

Emir 'Alfajer' Beder

Joseph Joon “jojopyun” Pyun

Ammar 'ATF' Al-Assaf

Jacob' valyn' Batio

William ‘Spoit’ Löfstedt

Kim' ZEST' Hyun-Woo

Huang' Wayward' Ren-Xing

Esports PC Player of the Year

Jaccob 'yay' Whiteaker

Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon

Andrey ‘Shao’ Kiprsky

Illya ‘Yatoro’ Mulyarchuk

Zhang ‘Faith_bian’ Ruida

Andrei ‘Odoamne’ Pascu

Jacob 'HisWattson' McMillin

Jaime' Cyber' Ramos

Cho 'Maru' Seong-ju

Esports Controller Rookie of the Year

Amer 'Pred' Zulbeari

Matías ‘Scorpionprocs’ Martínez

Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein

Adam 'Bound' Gray

Axel "vatira." Touret

Emre ‘EmreYilmaz’ Yilmaz

UMISHO'

Esports Controller Player of the Year

Kenneth 'Kenny' Williams

Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein

Yan ‘yanxnz’ Xisto Nolasco

Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ López Pérez

Matthew 'FormaL' Piper

Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez

McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel

Derek' iDom' Ruffin

Umut 'Umut' Gültekin

Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose

Esports Mobile Player of the Year

Ceng' Order' Zehai

Luan 'Lost' Souza

An 'Long' Xulong

Mohamed' Mohamed Light' Tarek

Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva

Sitetampo'

Eman' EMANN' Sangco

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Logitech

Red Bull

Intel

Verizon

Monster Energy

Gucci

Kit Kat

Nike

Esports Coverage Platform of the Year

Sports Business Journal

Esportsmaniacos

HLTV.org

SiegeGG

Dot Esports

Juked

Liquipedia

Dexerto

Esports Insider

Esports Hardware Provider of the Year

Logitech

Intel

Razer

NVIDIA

Alienware

Corsair

HyperX

SCUF Gaming

ASUS ROG

SteelSeries

Battle Beaver

AMD

Esports Journalist of the Year

Ashley Kang

Kevin Hitt

Chandy Teixeira

Richard Lewis

Adam Fitch

Jacob Wolf

Brieuc ‘LEC Wooloo’ Seeger

Antonio Yuste

Liz Richardson

George Geddes

Luis Mira

Cecilia D'Anastasio

Esports Publisher of the Year

Riot Games

Valve

Psyonix

Garena

Epic Games

Tencent

Ubisoft

PUBG Studios

EA

Esports Supporting Service of the Year

Esports Engine

The Story Mob

ESG Law

Character Select Agency

New Level Recruiting

Paper Crowns

Aftershock Media Group

United Talent Agency

Prodigy Agency

Evolved Talent Agency

Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year

Riot Games

Garena

Esports Engine

LVP

BLAST Premier

Beyond the Summit

PGL Esports

ESL Gaming

FACEIT

Esports Apparel of the Year

TSM

100 Thieves

FaZe Clan

Team Liquid

FlyQuest

G2 Esports

Cloud9

Fnatic

OpTic Gaming

Team Vitality

Esports Cosplay of the Year

LittleJem

Inastes_tear

Anaelic

Kinpatsu Cosplay

Har_Fie

Skydaddi

Peyton Cosplay

Romu

Anna Veber

Larissa Rochefort

Esports Creative of the Year

Caroline Parker-Stark

Roma Bib

Tiago ‘Liquid Enigma’ Paixao

Euller Araujo

Gregory 'SesoHQ' Ortiz

Ella Pravetz

Jay Braga

Christian Skimmeland

Esports Creative Piece of the Year

FATALE: Coming for the Crown

The Bellhop

WATCH US FOLLOW US

Become the Nightmare

Together We Rise

The Topfather

TOMORROW WE FIGHT

Immortals

Blast Premier Spring 2022 Posters

Esports Creative Team of the Year

100 Thieves

LOUD

Paper Crowns

Team Liquid

G2 Esports

OpTic Gaming

Team Vitality

Sentinels

AOE Creative

North Studio

MAD Lions

Esports Collegiate Program of the Year

Boise State University

Maryville University

University of Hawaii

University of Warwick

Illinois State University

Northwood University

University of St. Thomas

Grand Canyon University

University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Southern University

Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year

Kevin Hoang

Justin Banusing

Jack Fenton

Adam Antor

Sergio 'Physix' Brack

Daniel Clerke

Yugina Yun

Nyle Sky Kauweloa, PhD

Christine Fan

Ryan Johnson

Esports Content Creator of the Year

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

Jared 'SunlessKhan' Zook

Ashley Kang

Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto

Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen

Brian ‘BananaSlamJamma’ Canavan

Juan 'Hungrybox' Debiedma

Mohan 'Launders' Govindasamy

Christian 'IWDominate' Rivera

Esports Content Series of the Year

The Story Of… (theScore esports)

The Process – OpTic Gaming

T1 The Locker Room

G2 Voicecomms

The Eavesdrop Podcast

Backstory – Karmine Corp x Red Bull

OG — Road to the International

Players

Esports Game of the Year

League of Legends

Valorant

CS:GO

Rocket League

Dota 2

Free Fire

Apex Legends

Rainbow Six Siege

Fortnite

Esports Mobile Game of the Year

Free Fire

PUBG Mobile

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Pokemon Unite

Arena of Valor

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Call of Duty: Mobile

Brawl Stars

Esports Personality of the Year

Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez

Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev

Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere

Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez

Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba

Naman' Mortal' Sandeep Mathur

Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok

Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag

Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez

Nicolle ‘Cherrygumms’ Merhy

Charlie' MoistCr1TiKaL' White Jr.

Bruno "Nobru' Goes

Streamer of the Year

Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba

Ibai Llanos

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter

Asmongold

Tarik' tarik' Celik

Kamel' Kameto' Kebir

Tyler ‘loltyler1’ Steinkamp

Timothy' TimTheTatman' Betar

Guy' DrDisrespect' Beahm IV

QTCinderella

David ‘TheGrefg’ Cànovas Martinez

Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff

Content Group of the Year

100 Thieves

FaZe Clan

OTK

G4TV

Tribo Gaules

OfflineTV

Full Squad Gaming

Team Summertime

S8ul Esports

LOUD

The Esports Awards 2022 will announce the winners on December 13, 2022, from 6:00 pm PST / 9:00 pm EST / 3:00 am CET. Catch it live on YouTube and Twitch, and for live coverage, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.

