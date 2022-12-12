Esports Awards 2022 - All nominations across categories

The Esports Awards, arguably one of the most prestigious awards in the world of the competitive scene, is set to return this Tuesday, December 13, at Resorts World, Las Vegas, for a 2022 iteration. From Esports Awards Personality of the Year to Esports Awards Game of the Year, the event is set to celebrate the best achievements in the world of Esports.
This year's Esports Awards consist of 33 categories, including Esports Awards PC Player of the Year, Esports Awards Team of the Year, Esports Awards Content Creator of the Year, and most notably, Esports Awards Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022.
Fans can also catch the live show on December 13, 2022, from 6:00 pm PST / 9:00 pm EST / 3:00 am CET, on Esports Awards social media outlets, including YouTube and Twitch.
All the Esports Awards 2022 categories and the nominees
The Esports Awards has nominated several notable personalities, from casters to coaches to athletes, for different awards and organizations, and titles related to the esports world.
Lifetime Achievement Class of 2022
- Dennis 'Thresh' Fong
- Emil 'Heaton' Christensen
- Daniel ‘OGRE1’ Ryan
- Tom ‘OGRE2’ Ryan
- Morgan Romine
- Alexander Garfield
- Jason Lake
Esports Colour Caster of the Year
- Chad 'SPUNJ' Burchill
- Andrew 'Vedius' Day
- Michael' hypoc' Robins
- Isaac 'Azael' Cummings-Bentley
- Matt' Mr X' Morello
- Niclas ‘Pengu’ Mouritzen
- Andy ‘Bravo’ Dudynsky
- Thomas 'Chance' Ashworth
- James ‘Jamesbot’ Villar
- Trent ‘TrentPax’ MacKenzie
- Daniel Ray ‘Artosis’ Stemkoski
Esports Desk Analyst of the Year
- Emily Rand
- Marc Robert ‘Caedrel’ Lamont
- Anthony 'NAMELESS' Wheeler
- Jessica' JessGOAT' Bolden
- Mimi' aEvilcat' Wermcrantz
- Alyssa ‘Allycxt’ Parker
- Jacob' Pimp' Winneche
- Janko 'YNk' Paunović
- Mike 'Gregan' Ellis
- Jonathan 'Reinforce' Larsson
- Avery 'SVG' Silverman
Esports Host of the Year
- Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- James 'Dash' Patterson
- Caleb' WavePunk' Simmons
- Lottie Van-Praag
- Yinsu' Yinsu' Collins
- Ana Paula ‘Ana Xisdê’ Cardoso
- James Banks
- Freya 'Freya' Spiers
- Jorien ‘Sheever’ van der Heijden
Esports Play By Play Caster of the Year
- Lauren 'Pansy' Scott
- Alex' Machine' Richardson
- BrunoClash
- Clayton' CaptainFlowers' Raines
- Miles Ross
- Victoria ‘VikkiKitty’ Perez
- Parker 'INTERRO' Mackay
- Mark' Onset' Hatcher
- Mitch 'Uber' Leslie
- Joey 'Jorby' Ahrens
- Owen 'ODPixel' Davies
Esports Team of the Year
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- LOUD (Valorant)
- Los Angeles Thieves (Call of Duty)
- Team BDS (Rocket League)
- Nova Esports (PUBG Mobile)
- Natus Vincere (CS:GO)
- Los Angeles Gladiators (Overwatch)
- PSG.LGD (Dota 2)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- LoL Wildcard
- Dota Wildcard
Esports Organisation of the Year
- 100 Thieves
- LOUD
- FaZe Clan
- FURIA Esports
- G2 Esports
- OpTic Gaming
- Team Liquid
- Cloud9
- Nova Esports
- Evil Geniuses
- T1
Esports Coach of the Year
- Robert ‘RobbaN’ Dahlström
- Chet 'Chet' Singh
- Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren
- Andrii ‘B1ad3’ Horodenskyi
- Matthew 'Satthew' Ackermann
- Zhang ‘xiao8’ Ning
- Go 'Score' Dong-bin
- Maxwell Alexander' Max Waldo' Waldo
- Diogo José ‘Jebuz’ Fernandes de Jésus
- Théo 'Mew' Ponzoni
Esports PC Rookie of the Year
- Ilya ‘m0NESY’ Osipov
- Felipe' Less' Basso
- Emir 'Alfajer' Beder
- Joseph Joon “jojopyun” Pyun
- Ammar 'ATF' Al-Assaf
- Jacob' valyn' Batio
- William ‘Spoit’ Löfstedt
- Kim' ZEST' Hyun-Woo
- Huang' Wayward' Ren-Xing
Esports PC Player of the Year
- Jaccob 'yay' Whiteaker
- Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken
- Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Jeong ‘Chovy’ Ji-hoon
- Andrey ‘Shao’ Kiprsky
- Illya ‘Yatoro’ Mulyarchuk
- Zhang ‘Faith_bian’ Ruida
- Andrei ‘Odoamne’ Pascu
- Jacob 'HisWattson' McMillin
- Jaime' Cyber' Ramos
- Cho 'Maru' Seong-ju
Esports Controller Rookie of the Year
- Amer 'Pred' Zulbeari
- Matías ‘Scorpionprocs’ Martínez
- Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein
- Adam 'Bound' Gray
- Axel "vatira." Touret
- Emre ‘EmreYilmaz’ Yilmaz
- UMISHO'
Esports Controller Player of the Year
- Kenneth 'Kenny' Williams
- Enzo ‘Seikoo’ Grondein
- Yan ‘yanxnz’ Xisto Nolasco
- Leonardo ‘MkLeo’ López Pérez
- Matthew 'FormaL' Piper
- Evan ‘M0nkey M00n’ Rogez
- McArthur 'Cellium' Jovel
- Derek' iDom' Ruffin
- Umut 'Umut' Gültekin
- Noyan ‘Genburten’ Ozkose
Esports Mobile Player of the Year
- Ceng' Order' Zehai
- Luan 'Lost' Souza
- An 'Long' Xulong
- Mohamed' Mohamed Light' Tarek
- Cauan ‘Cauan7’ da Silva
- Sitetampo'
- Eman' EMANN' Sangco
Esports Commercial Partner of the Year
- Logitech
- Red Bull
- Intel
- Verizon
- Monster Energy
- Gucci
- Kit Kat
- Nike
Esports Coverage Platform of the Year
- Sports Business Journal
- Esportsmaniacos
- HLTV.org
- SiegeGG
- Dot Esports
- Juked
- Liquipedia
- Dexerto
- Esports Insider
Esports Hardware Provider of the Year
- Logitech
- Intel
- Razer
- NVIDIA
- Alienware
- Corsair
- HyperX
- SCUF Gaming
- ASUS ROG
- SteelSeries
- Battle Beaver
- AMD
Esports Journalist of the Year
- Ashley Kang
- Kevin Hitt
- Chandy Teixeira
- Richard Lewis
- Adam Fitch
- Jacob Wolf
- Brieuc ‘LEC Wooloo’ Seeger
- Antonio Yuste
- Liz Richardson
- George Geddes
- Luis Mira
- Cecilia D'Anastasio
Esports Publisher of the Year
- Riot Games
- Valve
- Psyonix
- Garena
- Epic Games
- Tencent
- Ubisoft
- PUBG Studios
- EA
Esports Supporting Service of the Year
- Esports Engine
- The Story Mob
- ESG Law
- Character Select Agency
- New Level Recruiting
- Paper Crowns
- Aftershock Media Group
- United Talent Agency
- Prodigy Agency
- Evolved Talent Agency
Esports Broadcast/Production Team of the Year
- Riot Games
- Garena
- Esports Engine
- LVP
- BLAST Premier
- Beyond the Summit
- PGL Esports
- ESL Gaming
- FACEIT
Esports Apparel of the Year
- TSM
- 100 Thieves
- FaZe Clan
- Team Liquid
- FlyQuest
- G2 Esports
- Cloud9
- Fnatic
- OpTic Gaming
- Team Vitality
Esports Cosplay of the Year
- LittleJem
- Inastes_tear
- Anaelic
- Kinpatsu Cosplay
- Har_Fie
- Skydaddi
- Peyton Cosplay
- Romu
- Anna Veber
- Larissa Rochefort
Esports Creative of the Year
- Caroline Parker-Stark
- Roma Bib
- Tiago ‘Liquid Enigma’ Paixao
- Euller Araujo
- Gregory 'SesoHQ' Ortiz
- Ella Pravetz
- Jay Braga
- Christian Skimmeland
Esports Creative Piece of the Year
- FATALE: Coming for the Crown
- The Bellhop
- WATCH US FOLLOW US
- Become the Nightmare
- Together We Rise
- The Topfather
- TOMORROW WE FIGHT
- Immortals
- Blast Premier Spring 2022 Posters
Esports Creative Team of the Year
- 100 Thieves
- LOUD
- Paper Crowns
- Team Liquid
- G2 Esports
- OpTic Gaming
- Team Vitality
- Sentinels
- AOE Creative
- North Studio
- MAD Lions
Esports Collegiate Program of the Year
- Boise State University
- Maryville University
- University of Hawaii
- University of Warwick
- Illinois State University
- Northwood University
- University of St. Thomas
- Grand Canyon University
- University of North Carolina at Charlotte
- Southern University
Esports Collegiate Ambassador of the Year
- Kevin Hoang
- Justin Banusing
- Jack Fenton
- Adam Antor
- Sergio 'Physix' Brack
- Daniel Clerke
- Yugina Yun
- Nyle Sky Kauweloa, PhD
- Christine Fan
- Ryan Johnson
Esports Content Creator of the Year
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- Jared 'SunlessKhan' Zook
- Ashley Kang
- Thomas ‘ZooMaa’ Paparatto
- Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen
- Brian ‘BananaSlamJamma’ Canavan
- Juan 'Hungrybox' Debiedma
- Mohan 'Launders' Govindasamy
- Christian 'IWDominate' Rivera
Esports Content Series of the Year
- The Story Of… (theScore esports)
- The Process – OpTic Gaming
- T1 The Locker Room
- G2 Voicecomms
- The Eavesdrop Podcast
- Backstory – Karmine Corp x Red Bull
- OG — Road to the International
- Players
Esports Game of the Year
- League of Legends
- Valorant
- CS:GO
- Rocket League
- Dota 2
- Free Fire
- Apex Legends
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Fortnite
Esports Mobile Game of the Year
- Free Fire
- PUBG Mobile
- League of Legends: Wild Rift
- Pokemon Unite
- Arena of Valor
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Brawl Stars
Esports Personality of the Year
- Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez
- Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev
- Eefje ‘Sjokz’ Depoortere
- Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez
- Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba
- Naman' Mortal' Sandeep Mathur
- Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok
- Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag
- Alex ‘Goldenboy’ Mendez
- Nicolle ‘Cherrygumms’ Merhy
- Charlie' MoistCr1TiKaL' White Jr.
- Bruno "Nobru' Goes
Streamer of the Year
- Alexandre ‘Gaules’ Borba
- Ibai Llanos
- Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter
- Asmongold
- Tarik' tarik' Celik
- Kamel' Kameto' Kebir
- Tyler ‘loltyler1’ Steinkamp
- Timothy' TimTheTatman' Betar
- Guy' DrDisrespect' Beahm IV
- QTCinderella
- David ‘TheGrefg’ Cànovas Martinez
- Nicholas ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff
Content Group of the Year
- 100 Thieves
- FaZe Clan
- OTK
- G4TV
- Tribo Gaules
- OfflineTV
- Full Squad Gaming
- Team Summertime
- S8ul Esports
- LOUD
The Esports Awards 2022 will announce the winners on December 13, 2022, from 6:00 pm PST / 9:00 pm EST / 3:00 am CET. Catch it live on YouTube and Twitch, and for live coverage, keep an eye on Sportskeeda.