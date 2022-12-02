Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach: CDL Major 1 Qualifiers 2023 - Prediction, head-to-head, and livestream details

The Call of Duty League (CDL) Major 1 Qualifiers for Season 2023 is just around the corner. It kicks off with two of the best teams on the professional Call of Duty scene: Atlanta FaZe and Boston Breach. The two giants will be facing each other on December 2 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina.

CDL is a competitive event hosted by Activision, where the greatest teams from the COD's esports scene face each other. The tournament was founded in 2020 and generally features the last released title. For instance, pro squads battled each other in Vanguard earlier this year. In the 2023 Season, Activision has decided to make Modern Warfare 2 the battlefield for its event.

This article offers a closer look at both teams in the CDL Major 1 Qualifiers 2023 and discusses which side has a better chance of coming out on top.

Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach: Who will win the first CDL Major 1 Qualifiers 2023 match?

Atlanta FaZe is a Call of Duty League squad representing Atlanta, United States. It is jointly owned by Atlanta Esports Ventures and FaZe Clan. The performances of this squad in 2022 have been a mixed bag. They were able to secure the first position in the Call of Duty League - 2022 Regular Season. However, this was the only tournament they won. Comparatively, the side saw a much better 2021 Season, where they attained the first position in eight different events.

Boston Breach, on the other hand, is a Call of Duty League squad representing Boston, Massachusetts. Oxygen Esports and Kraft Sports & Entertainment jointly own and manage the team. They are a fairly new side in the esports scene and have been active since 2021. Their performances last year were underwhelming. However, the team seems to be in better form now and is all ready to give Atlanta FaZe a run for their money.

Predictions

Both teams look well-prepared for the 2023 Season. They have made quite a name for themselves and are far from being underdogs.

While Atlanta FaZe had an amazing 2021 Season, their 2022 Season left fans wanting more. Boston Breach, on the other hand, is new to the Call of Duty arena, and while their results have improved with each event, they offered a lackluster performance in the previous season.

It's hard to predict which of these teams will win, but based on Boston Breach's performance in their past competition, it seems highly likely that Atlanta FaZe will come out on top in the forthcoming encounter.

Head-to-head

CDL Season 2023 kicks off with the two teams competing. Hence, this will be their first encounter of the season. However, Atlanta FaZe and Boston Breach went head-to-head in the 2022 Season, where the former defeated the latter four out of four times.

Atlanta FaZe have won three out of their last five games. Meanwhile, Boston Breach have won only one out of their last five matches.

Potential lineups

Here are the potential lineups:

Atlanta FaZe

Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris

McArthur "Cellium" Jovel

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Austin "SlasheR" Liddicoat

Nicholas "Classic" DiCostanzo (substitute)

Boston Breach

Anthony "Methodz" Zinni

Dylan "Nero" Koch

Reece "Vivid" Drost

Joseph "Owakening" Conley

Ben "Beans" McMellon (substitute)

When and where to watch

Fans can catch their favorite teams live on the official YouTube channel of CDL. The match between Atlanta FaZe and Boston Breach will be conducted on December 2 Friday at 12:00 pm PDT/03:00 pm EST/08:00 pm GMT.

