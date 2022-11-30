Call of Duty League, or CDL 2023, will start on December 2 with the online qualifiers for the first Major and lead to the LAN tournament. The series of events is of the highest tier and offers teams across the globe a chance at winning the title of Champions.

As with other championships, this one also has a few notable names favored by the community. The following section dives into some teams projected to lift the trophy. Modern Warfare 2 kicked off a new wave for CDL 2023.

Note: This is not a ranked list and is subject to the author's opinions. The choice of teams may differ for each individual.

CDL 2023 fan-favorite teams

The community idolizes all these professional players, and they all have a massive fan following globally. The CDL 2023 Championship will begin after the five tournaments' conclusion, providing a more informative chart of points to identify the top teams in the series. The publisher has disclosed the format and details about how teams will be scored.

Atlanta Faze

Atlanta FaZe represents Atlanta, United States, in the Call of Duty League. It is owned and handled by Atlanta Esports Ventures and FaZe Clan. The team has a shining legacy running behind it with 1st position in Call of Duty League 2021: Playoffs and 2nd in various others like Call of Duty League 2022: Playoffs.

Potential lineup:

Tyler "aBeZy" Pharris

McArthur "Cellium" Jovel

Chris "Simp" Lehr

Austin "SlasheR" Liddicoat

Nicholas "Classic" DiCostanzo (Substitute)

Boston Breach

In the Call of Duty League, Boston Breach represents Boston, United States. It is owned and operated primarily by Oxygen Esports and is a successor to OpTic Chicago. The team currently stands with a unique match history where it was able to secure the third position in Call of Duty League 2022: Stage 2 Major and Stage 4 Major Qualifiers.

Potential lineup:

Anthony “Methodz” Zinni

Dylan "Nero" Koch

Reece "Vivid" Drost

Joseph "Owakening" Conley

Ben "Beans" McMellon (Substitute)

OpTic Texas

OpTic Texas hails and represents Texas, United States, in the Call of Duty League. The team was formed due to merging Team Envy and OpTic Gaming as the sequel team to the Dallas Empire. The team secured the fourth position in the recent Call of Duty League 2022: Playoffs and Stage 4 Major and took 1st position in Call of Duty League 2022: Stage 1 Major and Stage 2 Major Qualifiers.

Potential lineup:

Seth "Scump" Abner

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro

Brandon "Dashy" Otell

Indervir “iLLeY” Dhaliwal

Los Angeles Thieves

Los Angeles Thieves is a team representing Los Angeles, United States, in the CDL. It is wholly owned and handled by 100 Thieves. The team is a new addition to the league, which took the spot previously owned by OpTic Gaming Los Angeles. The team managed to secure pole position in Call of Duty League 2022: Playoffs and Stage 4 Major making it one of the fan-favorite teams across the board.

Potential lineup:

Kenneth "Kenny" Williams

Zack "Drazah" Jordan

Sam "Octane" Larew

Dylan "Envoy" Hannon

Toronto Ultra

Toronto Ultra represents Toronto, Canada, in the CDL. OverActive Media owns the team and is an integrated company that provides esports and video game entertainment. The team was formed as a successor to Splyce in 2019. The team has secured pole position in Call of Duty League 2022 - Kickoff Classic and third in Call of Duty League 2022: Stage 3 Major, followed by a fifth - sixth position in Call of Duty League 2022: Playoffs.

Potential lineup:

Tobias “CleanX” Juul Jønsson

Jamie "Insight" Craven

Thomas "Scrappy" Ernst

Eli "Standy" Bentz

Charlie "Hicksy" Hicks (Substitute)

These are fan-favorite teams expected to gain the top positions in the upcoming CDL 2023 event and secure the Champions title.

